Jenelle Evans responds to rumors she’s expecting baby #4 — Here’s what the Teen Mom alum had to say

It’s been a while since Jenelle Evans has been in the headlines, but her latest social media activity has sparked some major gossip.

Since her tenure on Teen Mom 2, Jenelle has stayed in the public eye for reasons other than sharing a storyline with MTV viewers.

Jenelle’s private life has been in an uproar between child custody issues and now legal woes.

The mom of three recently filed for a legal separation from her husband of six years, David Eason.

Jenelle explained to her TikTok followers that she intends to divorce David. She also stated that due to North Carolina law, they must remain separated for at least one year and maintain separate addresses.

In the meantime, rumors of a different nature surround the former reality TV star, claiming that she’s expecting her fourth child.

Jenelle sets the record straight amid pregnancy speculation

Amid the gossip on social media, Jenelle took to her Instagram Stories to address the tittle-tattle.

Jenelle opened up her DMs to her followers during an Instagram Story Q&A, instructing her fans and critics to “talk to me.”

Jenelle responds to the hearsay that she is pregnant again. Pic credit: @j_evans1219/Instagram

One of the first questions out of the gate pertained to the pregnancy rumors.

It read, “Are you really pregnant? I seen it on Facebook but ik how people make things up a lot.”

In response, Jenelle wrote, “I have my tubes tied and if anything I’m losing lots a weight recently.”

Another question for Jenelle asked, “I just saw a headline saying baby #4?????”

“Noooo, got my tubes tied,” Jenelle reiterated.

Yet another follower asked a similar question, but once again, Jenelle shut down the rumors.

“Yall wish I was pregnant lmao how many people are going to ask me this?!!!!” she responded, adding, “Stop trying to jinx me!”

While at it, Jenelle also fielded a few questions regarding her 7-year-old daughter Ensley’s relationship with David.

Jenelle confirmed that since she and David’s split, he hasn’t seen their daughter, Ensley, and when asked why not, she explained, “Doesn’t ask to, doesn’t contact her.”

Jenelle answered questions about Ensley’s relationship with David. Pic credit: @j_evans1219/Instagram

Ensley is the only one of Jenelle’s three children who is David’s biological child. She shares her eldest son, Jace, with her ex, Andrew Lewis, and her son, Kaiser, with her ex, Nathan Griffith.

The Teen Mom alum’s family issues

As Monsters and Critics previously reported, Jace was placed in the custody of Jenelle’s mother, Barbara Evans, but Jenelle was awarded custody in March 2023.

It seemed as though Jenelle and Jace were adjusting well, but things took a turn when Jace was reported missing on multiple occasions.

Jace was ultimately found safe, but it wasn’t long before devastation struck again.

The teenager was removed from Jenelle and David’s care last fall while their family was placed under a CPS investigation amid claims that David allegedly “assaulted” Jace.

Amid the allegations, Jenelle stuck by David’s side, even after he was charged with misdemeanor child abuse.

Earlier this year, Jenelle reported that the CPS investigation against her and David was dropped, telling her fans, “I have some good news, and I’m kind of shaking right now from anxiety.”

“All allegations against me and my husband have been officially dropped,” Jenelle continued. “CPS took a voluntary dismissal, and I wanted to be the first to let you guys know.”

