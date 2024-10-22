Jenelle Evans reportedly fired from Teen Mom: The Next Chapter

Well, that was fast.

According to an MTV production source, Jenelle Evans’ comeback is kaput.

As Monsters and Critics previously reported, Jenelle made her Teen Mom return earlier this year.

The 32-year-old mom of three was fired from the series in 2019 after her now-estranged husband, David Eason, shot and killed their family dog, Nugget.

Jenelle returned to MTV this year for Season 2 of Teen Mom: The Next Chapter to share her storyline with viewers.

Despite Jenelle playing a part in the Teen Mom spinoff’s ratings success this season, The Ashley’s Reality Roundup says she has been cut from the show.

Jenelle Evans allegedly cut from Teen Mom: The Next Chapter

According to the outlet, production sources say Jenelle was let go one month ago when they were “no longer interested in continuing to follow her story.”

Reportedly, Jenelle was caught off guard by the news. One source tells The Ashley’s Reality Roundup, “It kind of came out of nowhere.”

Apparently, there was a “concerted effort” to get Jenelle’s mom, Barbara Evans, to film alongside her daughter after Teen Mom fans pushed for her reemergence on the series.

However, The Ashley’s Reality Roundup’s sources claim that Barbara was close to a filming agreement when MTV “pulled out.”

Sources claim Jenelle hired an attorney to get her out of her Teen Mom contract

Although the Teen Mom franchise cut ties with Jenelle, she would still technically be under contract with the production company/Viacom.

Because Jenelle signed a contract, it would remain enforceable, which would mean she isn’t allowed to appear on any other reality TV shows due to the non-compete clause she agreed to.

Reportedly, Jenelle asked to be let out of her contract after learning she had been let go, but her request was refused.

However, a producer told The Ashley’s Reality Roundup that Jenelle lawyered up and successfully fought to get out of the contract.

What does not filming Teen Mom mean for Jenelle’s wallet?

Jenelle being cut from the franchise would certainly spell trouble in the financial department.

When Teen Mom stars aren’t filming, they aren’t getting paid, which would have meant somewhere between a $23,000 to $25,000 pay cut per episode for Jenelle.

The Ashley’s Reality Roundup’s source claimed that Jenelle’s three kids, Jace, Kaiser, and Ensley, were also earning money for their appearances on Teen Mom: The Next Chapter, which would have further deducted from her paychecks.

Teen Mom producers wanted Jenelle’s storyline to focus on her ‘redemption arc’

Gossip has circulated that Jenelle’s rumored boyfriend, her manager August Keen, played a part in her firing.

But The Ashley’s Reality Roundup says that’s “only partly” true.

Jenelle was pushing for August to appear on the show as her boyfriend, reports claim, but MTV didn’t agree to it because it “took away from the whole redemption arc they wanted to show Jenelle having.”

Although Jenelle’s resurgence initially bolstered ratings for Teen Mom: The Next Chapter, they eventually declined to a level that executives weren’t comfortable with.

On top of that, says the outlet, the Teen Mom spinoff already has “too many girls” in the cast.

Another alleged reason producers gave Jenelle the axe was the plastic surgery she had planned on filming.

Jenelle’s manager-turned-boyfriend August was pushing for a deeply discounted surgery in exchange for having it air on Teen Mom: The Next Chapter.

Purportedly, this didn’t sit well with higher-ups, who refused to film the surgery, thereby “angering” Jenelle.

One source told the outlet, “That was kind of the start of when things went bad.”

“Jenelle and the producers couldn’t agree on that topic, and it spiraled from there,” they added. “The producers didn’t want to put the surgery on the show because they are trying to move the show away from stuff like that.”

Jenelle hints that she wasn’t cut from Teen Mom

Jenelle seemingly responded to the news that she’d been canned from Teen Mom by implying that it was untrue.

The same day the news broke, the North Carolina native shared a tweet from Simone Biles that read, “Y’all really need to stop believing everything you read on the internet.”

Jenelle implied that the news of her firing was simply hearsay. Pic credit: @j_evans1219/Instagram

Inferring that she agrees with the statement, Jenelle added a slew of hundred-point emojis below the post.

Teen Mom: The Next Chapter airs on Thursdays at 8/7c on MTV.