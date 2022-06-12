Jenelle Evans pulls down bikini bottoms to celebrate tattoos

Jenelle Evans smiles close up. Pic credit: @j_evans1219/Instagram

Jenelle Evans is giving fans something to talk about as she flaunts her bikini body and shows off her many tattoos.

The former Teen Mom 2 star, fresh from a Target swimwear haul, updated her TikTok ahead of the weekend with a “Tattoo Tour” as she gleefully posed from her backyard, showcasing her many inkings and even rolling down her bikini bottoms to afford a better view.

Jenelle Evans rolls down bikini for tattoo flaunt

Jenelle, 30, has clocked over 600,000 views for filming herself poolside and in a multicolor patterned bikini. The MTV face, fired from the franchise that made her famous back in 2019, offered a 360 of her healthy curves as she responded to a fan, one who had asked: “Love your tattoos. Can you do a video on them?”

Throwing her arms up while in shades and with her hair in a bun, the mom of three flaunted the large leopard tattoo beginning at her hip and wrapping around her thigh.

Lowering her swimwear briefs, Jenelle then showed the “This Too Shall Pass” (in French) inking, per text accompanying the video. This tattoo is across the star’s lower stomach. Then lowering the waistband of her bottoms, Evans admitted that her large octopus tattoo is “to cover up a name.” Fans also saw a “YOLO” tattoo near Jenelle’s shoulder, plus cherry blossoms – again to cover a “name.”

Jenelle even has son Jace’s name inked on her arm. She further joked that “All Teen Mom 2 OGs have the wrist heart.”

The octopus tattoo is to cover the name of ex Nathan Griffith. In 2016, she told The Hollywood Gossip:

“At the time, I figured I’ve been with this man and did, in fact, fall in love with him and honestly believed I would be with him the rest of my life. I acted quickly, and we both came up with the idea to get an ambigram of each other’s names on our hips for being ‘attached at the hip.'”

Jenelle Evans explains octopus tattoo meaning

“I chose this tattoo because like an octopus uses its ink for a defense mechanism,” the North Carolina native added, then revealing: “I’m using this idea to cover up my old tattoo with the ‘ink’ of the octopus over it as a defense for me to get rid of something that I don’t want to see anymore.”

Evans is rumored to be in talks to return to Teen Mom 2.

Teen Mom: The Next Chapter will combine the casts of Teen Mom OG and 2 and is slated to premiere in the near future.