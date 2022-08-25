Jenelle Evans opens up about her mental health after recent struggles

Jenelle has “found peace” amid her mental health struggles. Pic credit: @j_evans1219/Instagram

Teen Mom 2 alum Jenelle Evans has been plagued with health issues for quite some time and recently updated her fans on her mental state.

Jenelle has returned to social media after taking a brief hiatus to focus on her health and try to de-stress her life.

The former MTV star has been open about her multitude of health concerns, ranging from esophageal issues to spinal disorders and a recent fibromyalgia diagnosis.

Most recently, Jenelle spent some time in the hospital and in doctors’ offices undergoing a battery of tests that included wearing a heart monitor after a visit to the cardiologist’s office.

The 30-year-old mom of three recently conducted a Q&A in her Instagram Stories and revealed how she’s feeling mentally these days.

One of Jenelle’s 3.1 million Instagram followers asked the self-described digital creator, “How are you doing mentally?”

Jenelle answered, along with a backdrop of a window with a peaceful pink skyline, “First thanks for checking up o me, that’s so sweet of you!”

She continued, “Second I have been doing good for a few months now. I’m so glad I found so much peace recently.”

Get our Teen Mom newsletter!

Pic credit: @j_evans1219/Instagram

Staying on the topic of health, a couple more questions from curious fans were submitted. Another follower asked Jenelle, “Hows your health going these days?”

Jenelle is ‘taking things easy’ as she awaits test results

Despite all the testing, hospital and doctors’ office visits, Jenelle was happy to report, “Just taking things easy and trying to stay stress free but waiting on test results from my cardiologist still and stress test next month.”

As Monsters and Critics reported, Jenelle was asked to wear a heart monitor for 48 hours after her D-dimer test results – a blood test that measures D-dimer, which is a protein fragment that your body makes when a blood clot dissolves in your body – came back elevated.

Rounding out the questions about Jenelle’s overall wellbeing, another one of her fans asked her, “How are things at home? Kinda general question nothing particular.”

Pic credit: @j_evans1219/Instagram

The wife to David Eason responded, “Things are actually smooth lately, can’t complain.”

Jenelle isn’t the only one in her household who has experienced health issues recently. Earlier this month, the former reality TV star shared that her daughter Ensley was admitted to the hospital for a stomach bug, but it appears that Ensley has since fully recovered.

Teen Mom: The Next Chapter premieres on Tuesday, September 6 at 8/7c on MTV.