Jenelle Evans on health issues: ‘We are all trying to figure this out’

Jenelle is taking her health issues “day by day.” Pic credit: @j_evans1219/Instagram

Jenelle Evans of Teen Mom 2 fame has been facing a multitude of health issues in recent months.

The former MTV star has shared that she suffers from esophageal spasms, was diagnosed with fibromyalgia, and recently underwent a bronchoscopy after experiencing trouble breathing.

Now, the mom of three is opening up to In Touch Weekly about her ongoing health issues and what she’s doing to deal with it all.

Jenelle said that about a year ago, her neurologist referred her to a lung doctor after she experienced shortness of breath and making a trip to the emergency room. Tests revealed that her D-Dimer levels were elevated, possibly indicating inflammation of her heart, and she was ordered to wear a heart monitor for 48 hours.

“Upon meeting my lung doc he noticed wheezing,” shared with the outlet. “From there I had a whole lung work up, and he suggested I go to a heart doctor instead since my results were normal. Had a heart workup and it was normal as well.”

Jenelle said that her doctor also found a “spot” on her right lung and, as a precaution, took four biopsies from both lungs as well as one from her throat. The biopsy on Jenelle’s right lung showed “laden lipid macrophages” due to “aspiration of food or liquid while you’re sleeping.”

Teen Mom 2 alum Jenelle Evans details bevy of health issues

The former reality TV star also noted that she’s been diagnosed with esophagus dysmotility order, which could be the culprit for her other health issues.

Next up, Jenelle will visit a gastroenterologist who will inspect her esophagus more closely. In the meantime, she’s taking things day by day.

“[I’m] trying to keep my head up while still taking care of my family. It’s super hard but I take it day by day,” Jenelle said.

Jenelle’s husband David Eason asks followers to pray for Jenelle

Noting that her mom, Barbara Evans, is also concerned about her health, Jenelle added that she’s happy to have her husband David Eason’s support amid her struggles as she processes everything.

“I’m happy I have the support of my husband and his help or else I don’t know what I would do,” Jenelle shared.

Jenelle’s interview comes on the heels of David sharing a post on Facebook asking his followers to pray for her, noting that she’s been “pretty sick lately.” Many of David’s followers obliged, sending prayers and well wishes Jenelle’s way.

