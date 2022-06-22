Jenelle Evans offers rear view in skimpy bikini

Jenelle Evans poses close up. ©ImageCollect.com/Acepixs

Jenelle Evans is having fun in the sun as she clambers around a boat while in a skimpy bikini.

The former Teen Mom 2 star, rumored to be in return talks with the franchise that fired her in 2019, showed off her summer-ready body via her social media this week, posting an Instagram story during a day out and reminding fans that she’s booty game strong.

Jenelle Evans shows off summer body in bikini

The mom of three’s video showed her bravely making her way to the edge of a boat for a big lake splash.

Jenelle, recently showing off her massive haul of Target swimwear, kept it fun in bright yellow as she wore a neon bikini with waist ties – the camera caught the star’s backside as she showcased her healthy curves before disappearing into the water.

Posting the fun moment for her 3 million followers, the former MTV face held her nose just before hitting the lake. She also used her post to drive fans to her YouTube page, writing:

“HAVE A HUGE #YOUTUBE #VLOG COMING FROM MY VACAY IN #STTHOMAS.”

Jenelle’s Instagram has been showcasing stunning swimwear looks this summer, largely as she enjoys family life with husband David Eason and kids Jace, Kaiser, and Ensley.

On June 12, the former JE Cosmetics CEO flaunted her curves in a tropical-print bikini while waist-deep in lake waters. She alerted fans to her “MOMBOD.”

Jenelle Evans causes drama with ‘too small’ bikini

There’s always drama with Jenelle. Not long after her June bikini content went live, the star found herself under fire as trolls claimed her bikini was “too small.” Firing back, the reality star wrote, “For everyone commenting that my ‘bathing suit is too small’ those are my ribs, not my boobs,” adding, “I’m only 5 [foot] lol.”

Jenelle has confirmed being financially independent since she and her husband David were kicked off MTV in 2019. Buzz is now centering around rumors that Jenelle is in return talks with the show’s producer, although nothing has been confirmed yet.

What is for certain, though, is Kailyn Lowry’s departure – the mom of four is officially leaving Teen Mom 2 after 11 years on MTV. In 2021, Teen Mom 2 face Chelsea Houska announced her exit.

Teen Mom: The Next Chapter will combine the casts of Teen Mom OG and 2 and is slated to premiere in the near future.