Jenelle Evans models busty bikini top to show off ’embarrassing’ medical issue

Jenelle Evans shared some photos of an “abnormal” medical condition that has the Teen Mom 2 alum looking hot and bothered.

It’s no secret that Jenelle suffers from a myriad of health concerns.

The former reality TV star has been transparent about her struggles, including esophageal spasms, fibromyalgia, and breathing problems, to name a few.

Jenelle shared her latest complaint in her Instagram Story, showing her followers how her face gets flushed from being overheated.

The 31-year-old mom of three snapped a couple of selfies clad in a skimpy animal-print bikini top and uploaded them for her 3.1 million followers to see what she’s talking about.

Sign up for our newsletter!

In the first slide, Jenelle modeled her busty string bikini as she tilted her head with a serious expression. Jenelle’s face was noticeably more red than usual, and in the caption, she explained what was going on.

Jenelle Evans is feeling flushed while sporting a plunging bikini

“Yall… this is what I mean, my face gets overheated and no where else in my body,” Jenelle wrote, noting, “this is not a sunburn.”

Jenelle donned a skimpy bikini top to show her followers her “overheated” face. Pic credit: @j_evans1219/Instagram

In an accompanying image, Jenelle shared another makeup-free selfie, this time snapped from inside her bathroom. Again, Jenelle’s face was flushed and red, looking as though she just spent hours in the summer heat.

“Got a better pic… like for real,” read Jenelle’s caption. “This isn’t normal, and I get so embarrassed when I see anyone in public.”

Jenelle didn’t provide an explanation for why her face turned red, but there is a multitude of possible causes, such as rosacea, hyperthyroidism, stress, a niacin overdose, or Cushing’s disease.

Jenelle has been living in bikinis all summer

While Jenelle continues to visit specialists and undergo testing for her plethora of ailments, she’s also been living in bikinis all summer, posting skin-baring photos while clad in her skimpy swimwear.

In a recent TikTok, Jenelle showed off her latest two-piece as she recorded a try-on before heading to the water park with her family.

Jenelle was happy with the bikini bottom’s tummy control and the matching top’s bust-lifting effect and decided it provided enough coverage to be considered “mom-friendly.”

Teen Mom viewers criticize Jenelle’s goals and bikini body

Jenelle has been spending a lot of time on the water this summer too. As Monsters and Critics previously reported, the self-proclaimed “girl from that one show” is working on getting her captain’s license after purchasing a boat.

In May 2023, Jenelle announced that she was working toward the title “Official Captain.” The Teen Mom 2 alum is looking to add to her list of qualifications, including her scuba certification and medical assistant degree.

Although Jenelle was proud of herself and her accomplishments, she was met with harsh criticism from her naysayers, who deemed her the “Captain of bad decisions.”

Jenelle is no stranger to being judged for her decisions. Not only did her skeptics put her on blast for working toward a boating license, but they’ve also mocked her recent bikini pics.

Jenelle has seemingly brushed off the negative chatter surrounding her, but her fans came to her defense, calling out the body-shamers who commented on her physique and urging Jenelle not to take the criticism to heart.

Season 2 of Teen Mom: The Next Chapter premieres on Wednesday, July 19 at 8/7c on MTV.