Jenelle poses on the red carpet at the MTV Movie Awards. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/KGC-11/StarMaxWorldwide

Teen Mom 2 alum Jenelle Evans went into sexy mode, donning a bunny mask and lingerie.

Jenelle may be experiencing some mental and physical health ailments, but she hasn’t let that stop her from having some fun on social media.

Recently, the controversial MTV star took to TikTok, where she recorded a video for her 2.8 million followers.

Jumping on board with a recent transformation trend, Jenelle recorded herself going from drab to dramatic from inside her North Carolina bathroom.

Her video was set to the tune #SELFIE by The Chainsmokers. The mom of three donned a black t-shirt, gray sweatpants, glasses, and no makeup at the beginning of the video.

Jenelle then mouthed the lyrics, “Okay, let’s go take a shot. Oh no, I feel like I’m gonna throw up,” as she leaned towards the camera, holding her hand over her mouth and pretending she was going to get sick.

Watch Teen Mom 2 alum Jenelle Evans transform into a sexy bunny

When Jenelle returned to the screen, she was clad in an entirely different ensemble, transforming from loungewear to a sexy bunny costume.

“Oh, wait, never mind, I’m fine. Let’s go dance,” she mimed.

Sign up for our newsletter!

For her transformation, Jenelle changed into racy, black lingerie and a black miniskirt. Jenelle’s floral lingerie had a plunging neckline with a gold chain that went around her ribcage.

Jenelle’s ensemble left little to the imagination. She paired her lingerie with a short, black miniskirt with a thigh slit. To top off her look, Jenelle sported a furry bunny mask with a menacing expression, which she held over the front of her face. She put her long, dark hair in two braids that cascaded over her shoulders.

Jenelle’s share was a popular one, receiving more than 35,000 Likes and hundreds of compliments in the comments section.

“Transition queen over here!” wrote one of Jenelle’s admirers. “You look awesome!!”

Pic credit: @jenellelevans/TikTok

Another one of Jenelle’s fans, fashion blogger Aimee Rauseo AKA Peachy Queen, told her, “YASSSSSSSSS LOVE!!!!”

“[You’re] so beautiful,” read another comment from one of Jenelle’s fans.

Jenelle Evans’ struggles as a social media influencer

When Jenelle isn’t busy recording TikToks for her adoring fans, the former The Jenelle Evans Podcast host shares snippets of her personal life on YouTube and her website.

Jenelle and her husband, David Eason, recently took a honeymoon to Bar Harbor, Maine. She documented some of their fun on her YouTube channel as well as on her Instagram.

According to her website, “Jenelle currently continues to use her popularity on social media platforms to keep fans updated and also promote brands and products to her audience.”

However, Jenelle has struggled to generate income as a social media influencer. Jenelle blamed a “hate campaign” against her as the reason she was dropped from several business deals.

Teen Mom: The Next Chapter airs on Tuesdays at 8/7c on MTV.