Jenelle Evans is a ‘Sun Bum’ in cheeky bikini for Puerto Rican getaway

Teen Mom 2 alum Jenelle Evans is enjoying a Puerto Rican getaway.

Jenelle dipped her toes into the blue waters of Crash Boat Beach as she soaked up the sun while enjoying some R&R.

The former MTV star shared some photos with her millions of followers on Instagram from her Caribbean vacation.

Jenelle donned a skimpy black bikini featuring barely-there cheeky thong bottoms, which showed off her cheetah tattoo.

Jenelle wore her long hair in a braid and added some aviator sunglasses and a wide-brimmed straw hat to shield herself from the UV rays.

As the mom of three walked the beach, she stopped to pose for a few photos as she went ankle-deep in the ocean.

Jenelle captioned her photo carousel, “Sun Bum ☀️🏝️.”

Jenelle Evans responds to assumptions she had a BBL

In a matter of 17 hours, Jenelle amassed more than 14,000 likes and hundreds of comments. Many of Jenelle’s 3.1 million Instagram followers had something to say in the comments section — some complimentary, some not so much.

Jenelle’s cheeky beach attire prompted several questions about her rear end from followers who were curious whether she’d undergone a Brazilian butt lift (BBL) to achieve her ample posterior.

One such comment read, “BBLs make women look like literal a**es.”

Jenelle denied getting a BBL. Pic credit: @j_evans1219/Instagram

Jenelle fired back, claiming that she never went under the knife for a BBL but admitting to breast augmentation.

“I’ve never had a BBL,” Jenelle wrote. “Only breast implants.”

When another follower asked whether Jenelle got a BBL, the social media influencer replied, “never had a BBL, that’s all natural.”

Jenelle replied to another curious follower about getting a BBL. Pic credit: @j_evans1219/Instagram

Teen Mom 2 alum Jenelle shares her diet and exercise tips

So, what does Jenelle do to maintain her all-natural physique?

Last year, Jenelle posted a video on TikTok, showing that she was making healthier choices at the store when it comes to her diet. Jenelle opted for some of Real Good Foods’ frozen meals, opting for high-protein, low-carb meals.

In 2020, Jenelle shared how she transformed her bikini body and shrunk her abs with the help of diet and exercise.

On her website, Jenelle shared two throwback photos of herself in a two-piece during two separate visits to St. Thomas seven months apart.

Jenelle says she researched workout routines on Pinterest and found one that worked for her. Jenelle began with stretches before performing a series of crunches, hip and leg lifts, Russian twists, and oblique v-ups.

“After 7 months of being motivated to workout, eating healthy, and cutting carbs I got in shape very quick,” Jenelle captioned the pics. “These abs can be an easy goal to accomplish if you stay dedicated.”

Earlier this year, Jenelle told her Instagram followers that she was beginning a journey to lose her “Mommy Pouch,” sharing that she had started working out at the gym.

“Here’s a cheers to my new journey to lose my ‘Mommy Pouch’ and love handles 💪🏼🥳,” Jenelle wrote in the caption of her post. “Started working out today and it feels great!”

Teen Mom: The Next Chapter is currently on hiatus.