Jenelle Evans in wet shirt shows ’24/7′ job

Jenelle Evans close up. Pic credit: @j_evans1219/Instagram

Jenelle Evans is enjoying a soak in her hot tub as she jokingly reminds fans that she works around the clock.

The former MTV star continues to gain views on her TikTok, and a recent video also brought in a little wet t-shirt action.

Jenelle, who has been making headlines as her former costars unite for Teen Mom: The Next Chapter, posted solo and to show that she absolutely doesn’t work a 9 to 5 job.

The Teen Mom 2 alum filmed herself from an outdoor hot tub while backed by greenery.

Rocking a soaking wet and long-sleeved shirt in white and orange, Jenelle added in filters as she rocked eyeglasses, also wearing her dark locks up in a bun.

The mom of three lip-synced, saying, “I didn’t wanna work a 9 to 5. So now I work 24/7.”

In a caption, the JE Cosmetics founder wrote, “Keep ’em guessin.”

Jenelle Evans keeps going after Teen Mom 2 firing

Jenelle is always finding new ways to make money, although not all of her business ventures work out. Her eyebrow kit brand JE Cosmetics was unfortunately a flop.

Jenelle’s former PR rep Johnny Donovan told The Sun, “She bought so many units. She purchased 2,000 eyebrow kits. It’s the same kits. They were left at a warehouse. She’s trying to get rid of them since she was stuck with a lot.”

The news came shortly after the brand’s launch, when Jenelle was reportedly trying to sell leftover kits. Jenelle has since tried selling her own activewear and continues to be a popular influencer on social media, while also posting regularly to YouTube.

Jenelle Evans all smiles amid Teen Mom: The Next Chapter

Jenelle has also been in the news for opening up as MTV airs Teen Mom: The Next Chapter, a show that’s brought in known faces not limited to Maci Bookout, Catelynn Lowell, and Jade Cline.

“No, I will not be on Teen Mom: The Next Chapter. They asked me to go to the Teen Mom reunion show recently. I said no – I declined for many different reasons I’m not gonna say,” the reality star told her followers. As to whether she would ever rejoin the franchise that made her famous, Jenelle continued, “Probably not. I would do my own thing and create my own show maybe, but I’m not gonna.”



Jenelle and her husband David Eason were jointly fired from Teen Mom 2 back in 2019.

Teen Mom: The Next Chapter airs on Tuesdays at 8/7c on MTV.