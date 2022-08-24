Jenelle Evans close up. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/Sammi/AdMedia

Jenelle Evans may not be on screens anymore, but she hasn’t faded into the background.

The former Teen Mom 2 star boasts over 3 million followers on Instagram, and her TikTok fanbase isn’t far behind at 2.7 million.

Following a slew of backyard bikini posts this month, Jenelle recently updated in figure-hugging lingerie as she played around with sounds and filters — although not everyone in the comments section was willing to send her love.

Jenelle updated with a series of videos last week, posting selfies of herself in a “transition” video as she went from a casual tee to being a vixen in lingerie, also adding in dramatic makeup as she stunned with her facial features.

The mom of three also threw in some lip-syncing as she showed off her lavender eyeshadow and curves, plus a tinted red hairdo. She smiled confidently in one video, writing, “Sounds like me and my mom 😂 @emmarosekenney1 is the best.”

A comment seemingly throwing shade at former Teen Mom OG Farrah Abraham’s adult tape days came in. “Back door mom 2?” the user wrote, rather distastefully.

@jenellelevans Sounds like me and my mom 😂 @emmarosekenney1 is the best 💗 ♬ son original – ClipTok777

Jenelle has not ignored the comment. Firing back, but keeping it light, the former MTV face replied, “Hey now I don’t go that far” with a cry-face emoji.

Jenelle Evans says she was rejected in new Teen Mom spinoff

Fans are gearing up for the premiere of Teen Mom: The Next Chapter, which will blend the cast of Teen Mom OG and Teen Mom 2 into one show. Jenelle was rumored to be returning, but she is not part of the new cast.

“I’m glad they made the decision for me because I would have probably been up for it,” she told The Sun. Jenelle said that she had been pursued for a return, but once she brought in husband David Eason, MTV wanted nothing to do with her.

“I said I want to bring David and he can stay down the street in a hotel. I wanted to have someone there for support if sh*t hit the fan. They didn’t even tell me yes or no, they just ignored me,” she continued.

Jenelle Evans says spinoff is said to involve drinking

As to what the spinoff would entail, Jenelle said she was told, “We’re just going to let you guys drink and hang out and do water activities, and everyone’s just going to hang out.”

Also not returning to screens is Teen Mom OG face Mackenzie McKee.

Teen Mom: The Next Chapter premieres on Tuesday, September 6 at 8/7c on MTV.