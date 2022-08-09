Jenelle Evans in leopard-print swimsuit enjoys married life with David Eason

Jenelle and David enjoyed married life on the beach. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/F. Sadou/AdMedia

Teen Mom 2 alum Jenelle Evans posed on the beach in a leopard-print swimsuit alongside her husband, David Eason.

Jenelle and David are arguably one of the most controversial couples to appear on the Teen Mom franchise.

Jenelle began sharing her journey with Teen Mom fans in 2009 when she joined the cast of 16 and Pregnant before moving to its spinoff, Teen Mom 2, in 2011.

After her split from second baby daddy, Nathan Griffith, in 2015, Jenelle met David. The two were married in 2017 and welcomed their daughter, Ensley, before splitting up and getting back together again.

Their relationship — as witnessed by Teen Mom 2 viewers before David was fired by MTV in 2018 and Jenelle in 2019 — has been a tumultuous one, at best, but Jenelle continues to defend their union.

Recently, the North Carolina-based pair enjoyed some time at the beach and Jenelle shared a couple of photos from their sunny excursion.

Teen Mom 2 alums Jenelle Evans, David Eason enjoy married life on the beach

She captioned the carousel post, “You so silly babe 🙃,” adding the hashtag #MarriedLife.

In the first slide, Jenelle and David put their arms around each other as they stood before the ocean, Jenelle placing one hand on David’s stomach. Jenelle sported a white, leopard-print bikini, matching the tattoo on her upper thigh, as she popped one leg in the sand for added effect.

David opted for a long-sleeved t-shirt, a pair of shorts, and a hat worn over his long, double braids. A swipe right revealed Jenelle laughing as David lifted up his shirt for the camera, baring his abs and part of his chest.

Jenelle’s 3.1 million followers had mixed reactions to the post and took to the comments to share them.

Jenelle’s fans and critics share mixed reactions to photo with David

One critic begged Jenelle not to share anymore similar photos and typed, “Please stop 🛑 lol,” while another critic simply let a vomiting emoji do the talking.

More derogatory comments amassed, with another critic taking aim at David’s physique: “You could fit a baseball in that bellybutton.”

Not all of the comments were negative, however. One of Jenelle’s fans complimented her physique with their comment which read, “Jenelle, you look great.”

“Soooooo cute love yall 😍,” read another comment from a fan of Jenelle and David’s.

The trolls didn’t stop there, but Jenelle seemed to brush off the insult, which read, “I like how you’re both getting bigger by the day and just don’t care. All the way to the bank.” Jenelle simply replied with three crying-laughing emojis.

Last month, Jenelle claimed that her haters are “obsessed” with David after some questionable photos from his OnlyFans surfaced online.

“Imagine sitting around talking about my husband’s 🍆 all day y’all are truly obsessed with his life,” Jenelle tweeted upon hearing of the pic making its rounds on social media. She continued, defending David’s newfound source of income: “And by the way.. it IS a job actually.”

Teen Mom: The Next Chapter is currently in production and is slated to premiere in the near future.