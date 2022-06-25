Jenelle Evans in bikini gets her ‘Vitamin Sea’

Jenelle Evans poses close up. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/Admedia

Jenelle Evans is stripped to a neon bikini as she shows off her fabulous figure and tops up her “Vitamin Sea.”

The former Teen Mom 2 star got witty with her caption as she updated her Instagram ahead of the weekend, sharing a boat trip for her 3 million followers and ensuring that she gets some natural sunlight.

Jenelle Evans welcomes summer in skimpy bikini

The mom of three was looking healthy as she opened with a bold rear view.

Posing on all fours and resting her hands at the edge of a boat cruising through waters, Jenelle showcased her booty in a high-cut and bright yellow bikini as she gazed out to the open view.

Not tagging her location but seemingly having the place to herself, Jenelle sent out a similar shot with a swipe right, with her caption giving a nod to both the beating rays and the water setting.

“Getting some Vitamin Sea,” the former JE Cosmetics boss wrote.

Fans have left over 14,000 likes. Jenelle has been proving her country edge in June photos, sharing multiple river outings with husband David Eason and also including kids Jace, Kaiser, and Ensley. She’s also been shopping swimwear, like woah – earlier this month, the former MTV face shared her massive Target swimwear haul as she proved that celebrities absolutely shop at Target.

On June 12, Evans modeled one of the bikinis she’d bought while posing waist-deep in river waters and showing off her tattoos and big energy. Fans were told it’s a “MOMBOD summer.”

Jenelle continues to remain in the public eye since being fired from Teen Mom in 2019. While she actively promotes buzz via her Instagram, TikTok, and YouTube, she’s also complained of fans being too invasive and poking around her private life.

“Since I’ve been off TV everyone is wanting to know about my life 10 times harder. I’m trying to lay low and it’s not working out because everyone is trying to dig,” Jenelle said in 2020 and while guest appearing on the Dumb Blonde podcast.

Jenelle Evans outlines boundaries with intrusive fans

“Sometimes it gets to you really bad. You have to ignore all of it. You have to put down your phone and focus on something else,” she added, also confirming that she’d been suffering from both depression and anxiety.

Jenelle is now rumored to be in talks for a Teen Mom return, this as costar Kailyn Lowry confirms her exit.

Teen Mom: The Next Chapter will combine the casts of Teen Mom OG and 2 and is slated to premiere in the near future.