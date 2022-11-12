Jenelle Evans in a cropped tank and men’s underwear is in her ‘baddie era’

Jenelle is entering her “baddie era” with a new look. Pic credit: @j_evans1219/Instagram

Jenelle Evans is sporting a new look and is ready for a new “baddie” phase in life.

The Teen Mom 2 alum recently changed up her hair, trading her red-hued tresses for a more natural look with blonde highlights.

Ready to show off her new look to her fans, Jenelle took to TikTok where she told them she was ready to enter a new era in life.

Jenelle recorded her video from her bathroom. The former MTV star donned a ribbed, pale yellow crop top and a pair of grey men’s Hanes boxer briefs, likely belonging to her husband of five years, David Eason.

The newly-blonde mom of three wore clear-framed glasses and showed off her new and improved smile, compliments of Invisalign, as she lip-synced, “You want a picture, let me pose for you now.”

When the voiceover made a camera shutter sound effect, Jenelle timed it to herself blinking and sticking out her tongue. She continued to mouth, “Oh, you like another one?” before flashing a smile to coincide with the next shutter sound effect before ending her video saying, “You like this one?”

Teen Mom 2 alum Jenelle Evans is entering her ‘baddie era’

“Entering my baddie era 😈,” Jenelle captioned the share.

Jenelle’s video was met with plenty of positive feedback, garnering over 46,000 Likes and more than 600 comments.

One comment came from Jenelle’s husband, David.

Jenelle showed her appreciation for David’s comment, replying, “Yessss babeeeee.”

Jenelle was showered with compliments from some more of her 2.8 million followers who gushed over her new look.

One of Jenelle’s fans told her that time has been “good to” her while another gushed that her 30s “look so good” on her.

One of Jenelle’s admirers was sure to tell her she looked “so cute” while another gushed over her “amazing” new hair transformation.

Jenelle’s struggles as a social media influencer

Jenelle has struggled to secure employment as a social media influencer since MTV cut ties with her in 2019. She attempted to launch a podcast, GirlS**t, unsuccessfully, and her Jenelle Evans Podcast has been on hiatus for months.

In an effort to increase viewership and interaction with her fans, Jenelle launched her own website where she shares a diary blog and links to her TikTok and YouTube channel.

Jenelle’s bio states, “Jenelle has strong influence in the lives of teens and young adults through Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram. Evans is one of the most interactive reality stars to date. She regularly interacts with fans, posts pictures, gives fitness tips, and vlogs to her fans on a daily basis.”

Jenelle also released an autobiography based on her childhood titled Read Between the Lines: From the Diary of a Teenage Mother, in 2017.

Teen Mom: The Next Chapter airs on Tuesdays at 8/7c on MTV.