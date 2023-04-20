Jenelle Evans hints at marital problems as she undergoes medical procedures alone: ‘I have no support’

Is there trouble in paradise? Former Teen Mom star Jenelle Evans hinted at issues in her marriage to David Eason after undergoing a medical procedure.

Jenelle has been sharing some of her health concerns with her millions of followers in recent months.

The MTV alum has suffered from esophageal spasms, was diagnosed with fibromyalgia, and recently has been experiencing lung issues.

Ahead of undergoing a procedure that required her to travel and stay overnight, Jenelle shared a message on her Instagram and Facebook Stories.

“Anyone else get blocked by their husband every other week? Oh you don’t? I do 😂🤷‍♀️,” she wrote.

Sign up for our newsletter!

In a subsequent Story, Jenelle snapped a photo of the highway as she drove and told her followers that she was traveling alone to have an esophageal procedure performed.

Jenelle told her IG followers that David blocked her on social media… again. Pic credit: @j_evans1219/Instagram

“Have no support so any prayers are appreciated,” Jenelle wrote in the caption.

Jenelle traveled alone to have her lung procedure performed amid her fight with David. Pic credit: @j_evans1219/Instagram

Teen Mom 2 alum Jenelle Evans details her overnight medical procedure while David Eason was MIA

Once Jenelle arrived at her destination, she filmed herself from a hotel room bed. Taking to TikTok, Jenelle explained the device she was wearing that was being used to monitor her lung function.

As Jenelle explained her health concerns, she had an NG (nasogastric) tube placed, making it sometimes uncomfortable for her to speak. She explained that doctors found a spot on one of her lungs, which was caused by her aspirating in her sleep, and were trying to determine the cause.

Jenelle’s device was used to study the pH levels in her esophagus throughout the day, including while she slept. Jenelle had to record her activity, including sitting upright, lying down, having chest pain, burping, and many other symptoms.

The mom of three didn’t share where she had to travel to undergo the procedure, and now that Jenelle’s procedure is over, it’s unclear whether she and David have reconciled.

As recently as last fall, David supported his wife, asking his Facebook followers for prayers amid her health struggles. In a post on Facebook, David shared a photo of himself and Jenelle and captioned it, “Yall pray for my beautiful wife, she has been pretty sick lately.”

Jenelle and David’s tumultuous relationship history

Despite David’s concern for Jenelle last year, the couple has faced many ups and downs in their marriage. They began dating in 2015 and wed in 2017, several months after welcoming their daughter, Ensley Jolie.

Jenelle also has two sons with her exes. She and Andrew Lewis share their son, Jace, 13, and Jenelle and Nathan Griffith share their son, Kaiser, 8. For his part, David shares a daughter, Maryssa, with his ex Whitney Johnson, and a son, Kaden, with Olivia Leedham.

In 2019, David and Jenelle lost temporary custody of their children after David shot and killed the family dog, Nugget after it reportedly bit Ensley in the face.

As Monsters and Critics previously reported, Jenelle was recently awarded custody of Jace after he was in the care of her mother, Barbara Evans, for most of his life.

Despite the apparent rift in their marriage, Jenelle shared several photos of herself, David, and their kids enjoying their Easter weekend together. The family posed for a couple of outdoor shots, clad in their holiday attire, and enjoyed dyeing and hunting for Easter eggs, playing billiards, and enjoying the sunny weather.

Teen Mom Family Reunion is currently on hiatus.