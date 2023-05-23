Jenelle Evans’ friend Taylor Lewis’ cause of death revealed

The cause of death for Taylor Lewis, a former friend of Teen Mom 2 alum Jenelle Evans, has been revealed.

Earlier this year, Taylor was found dead in a North Carolina hotel room at the age of 29.

According to an autopsy report obtained by The Sun, Taylor died of accidental “acute fentanyl and oxycodone toxicity.”

The report also states that Taylor was “homeless” at the time of her passing, and no drugs or paraphernalia were found at the scene.

As Monsters and Critics previously reported, Jenelle reacted to the news of Taylor’s passing in a Facebook post.

“Taylor what happened?!” Jenelle wrote, along with a collage of photos of herself and Taylor during happy times.

Jenelle Evans was accused by Teen Mom viewers of using Taylor Lewis’ death to garner attention

“We were once best friends and we went our separate ways because of the diff crowds we chose to hangout with,” Jenelle continued. “I wanted to see you eventually flourish as a woman from a distance but was always rooting for you.”

“I don’t know what happened but I am very saddened to hear this news and hope you’re resting easy. I’m so sorry and sending your family prayers,” Jenelle added.

Jenelle’s tribute to Taylor had her haters accusing her of using her death to gain attention.

Jenelle fired back against the accusations and turned the tables, alleging that her critics were using Taylor’s death for the same reason she was being accused of. Jenelle begged the naysayers to stop mentioning Teen Mom when talking about Taylor.

“Seems to me people are mentioning [Taylor’s death] for clout,” Jenelle wrote in a Facebook post. “Just stop.”

Jenelle and Taylor shared a common ex, Courtland Rogers

Taylor and Jenelle also shared an ex, Courtland Rogers, with whom Taylor also shared a daughter.

As Monsters and Critics also reported, Jenelle told her followers that she would be releasing a documentary exposing how “abusive” Courtland was to her during their time together.

Jenelle took to Twitter, where she told her followers of her marriage to Courtland, “I need to make a YT vlog about that cuz that was THE MOST traumatic and abusive relationship I’ve ever been in..”

The former MTV star called her ex-husband “literally psychotic” and admitted that his behavior “scared” her.

Courtland has a history of drug abuse and run-ins with the law. Most recently, as Monsters and Critics reported in 2020, Courtland was arrested and booked on one count of felony larceny and one count of felony possession of a Schedule I drug.

Jenelle and Courtland were married from December 2012 until their divorce in June 2014.

Teen Mom: The Next Chapter is currently on hiatus.