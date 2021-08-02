Jenelle Evans’ former podcast co-host Gabrielle Egan arrested in Las Vegas

Jenelle Evans’s former podcast co-host was arrested in Vegas. Pic credit: MTV

Former Teen Mom 2 star Jenelle Evans’s podcast host, Gabrielle Egan, was arrested in Vegas for attempting to inflict harm on security personnel and police officers.

Gabrielle, co-host of the GirlS**t podcast, was arrested on July 24 in Las Vegas while staying at The Cosmo for her third wedding anniversary.

Gabrielle Egan gets arrested in Las Vegas

Gabrielle became disorderly while partying at the Marquee pool club and was allegedly “yelling at patrons,” per TMZ.

The report doesn’t specify why Gabrielle was yelling, but the police said that she was asked to leave by security at the pool.

Gabrielle apparently resisted, and told security to, “F**k off” and asked them, “Why do I have to leave, you f***ing bitch?”

Because Gabrielle refused to leave, she was detained for trespassing. At that time, police say Gabrielle tried to kick the security guard in his testicles. The guard was able to divert Gabrielle’s kick with his leg.

Gabrielle didn’t stop there, though — the 21-year-old then tried to kick a police officer in the testicles as he swapped out the security guard’s handcuffs, but missed again and instead kicked him in the knee.

Jenelle Evans’s podcast host assaulted and threatened police and security

While being detained, police reported that Gabrielle tried to escape “several times” and when a police officer attempted to do a body search on her, she reportedly head-butted him in the nose with the back of her head.

Police ended up being forced to carry Gabrielle to the car when a struggle ensued, and she went limp.

On top of her physical antics, Gabrielle also allegedly yelled threats at the police officers, taunting them by saying “Watch what would happen” if the police officers were out of uniform. During her ride to jail, Gabrielle also reportedly threatened to stab one of the officers.

Gabrielle has been booked and was charged with two counts of “battery by prisoner on a first responder” as well as “interference with a public officer by threat.”

Days after posting bond, Gabbie shared a “photo

dump” of her time in Las Vegas without mentioning her arrest, though there was plenty of chatter about it in the comments section.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Gabbie Egan (@bbyegan) Just yesterday, she posted again, this time hinting at some personal problems. She wrote, “My vibe has definitely been off this past week, I’ve been taking a step back and working on myself. Seems like there is always some sort of set back in my life, but just gotta keep pushing through it”

Rumors circulated earlier this year that Jenelle was fired from the GirlS**t podcast. Jenelle denied the allegations and said she had a contract that proved she was a producer on the podcast.

Teen Mom 2 is currently on hiatus.