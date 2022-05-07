Jenelle Evans flaunts stunning figure in weekend bikini

Jenelle Evans smiling close up. Pic credit: @j_evans1219/Instagram

Jenelle Evans is looking better than ever and going for an eye-popping hot pink bikini look as she confirms she can’t be canceled.

The former Teen Mom 2 star, fired from the MTV franchise back in 2019, is staying relevant and popular amid her 3 million Instagram followers, with the weekend bringing a little outdoor swimwear action.

Jenelle Evans can’t be canceled in bikini

Posting on Saturday, Jenelle went close up and personal as she posted a selfie video with a little sass, sending out her signature attitude, also lacing her text with shade for any lurking haters.

The mom of three filmed herself backed by grass and trees on a relatively cloudy day. Jenelle gazed into the camera with a bit of a knowing gaze as she wore a black baseball cap, also flaunting her sensational curves in a skintight, tie-dye, and pink bikini top with quite the underboob getup.

Showing off her cleavage and hints of her abs, the influencer and YouTuber completed her look via a flawless single long braid, with text confirming the confidence she’s so adored for hasn’t gone anywhere.

“CAN’T CANCEL ME HERE,” it read, with an upside-down smiley added in.

Jenelle’s life since Teen Mom 2

Jenelle is keeping busy in her new life off-screen. While JE Cosmetics didn’t appear to take off, Jenelle has been busy on YouTube.

Get our Teen Mom newsletter!

Posing in her since-canceled athleisurewear and showing off her glowing complexion late last year, the star told fans: “My big secret I’ve been working on that I can finally announce! ✨🧘🏻‍♀️ Soon I will be launching new activewear / loungewear clothing line!”

“Did I mention loungewear too?! Another sneak peek for what’s to come on 11/17! This is made from luxury material and the best craftsmanship I’ve ever seen. Created with the most sustainable clothing and on-demand. Make sure to grab your #StayCozy Collection by Jenelle Eason 😍✨ #ComingSoon #SaveTheDate,” she captioned a further promo shot from the now-defunct collaboration.

Also running businesses are Teen Mom OG’s Maci Bookout with her Things That Matter clothing line, plus ex Teen Mom 2 star Chelsea Houska – she’s running Aubree Says alongside her Itzy Ritzy collabs.

Jenelle shot to fame as a teen mother on 16 and Pregnant before becoming a core member of Teen Mom 2. She is raising kids Jace, Kaiser, and Ensley with husband David Eason.