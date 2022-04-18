Jenelle Evans flaunts stunning figure in Easter photos

Jenelle Evans smiling close up. Pic credit: @jenelleevans/Instagram

Jenelle Evans is looking stunning in new photos celebrating Easter. The former Teen Mom 2 star put on a family front as she posed with her nearest and dearest over the weekend.

Jenelle, followed by 3 million, opened with a smiling outdoor shot featuring husband David Eason, plus kids Jace, Kaise, and Ensley.

The ex-MTV face, regularly trolled in the past for her weight (and just about everything else), proved that happy is healthy as she stunned in a sleeveless, long-flowing dress in olive green, showing off her curves and pulling off casual class.

Jenelle Evans is stunning in Easter photos

All smiles and with the kids grinning too, the new podcast host drove fans to swipe for a photo of just mom and the kids. Here, Jenelle better showcased her cute maxi dress, with additional images showing the kids around a sunny picnic table strewn with drinks and snacks.

The JE Cosmetics founder, who appears to have abandoned her makeup brand, wrote: “#HappyEaster everyone!”

“Today went great! Kids are happy, dyed some eggs, and #EasterEggHunt was so much fun. Hope everyone had a great day!” she added with a sunshine emoji.

Fans gave the post over 68,000 likes in under 24 hours.

Jenelle Evans reveals painful fibromyalgia ordeal

2022 hasn’t been straightforward for Jenelle, who recently opened up about a medical diagnosis. The mom of three last month announced she’s got fibromyalgia, stating:

“I now know why my body is acting the way it does, and it explains a lot. I never knew what fibromyalgia was until my doctor diagnosed me.” Evans has complained of both headaches and physical discomfort.

“For as long as I can remember, I would get extremely bad tension headaches and full-body aches, like I had the flu, but was not sick. My entire body gets in so much pain, and sometimes I lay in bed and cry. [For] a long time, no one believed my symptoms until I got a second opinion from a new neurologist recently,” she added.

Of dealing with the chronic condition, the YouTuber continued: “Living life every day is challenging because of having only a little bit of energy to be able to get my work done then [having] to go to bed early due to headaches or body aches.”

Jenelle shot to fame on Teen Mom 2, making global headlines in 2019 for being fired from the franchise following her husband David fatally shooting the family’s dog, Nugget.