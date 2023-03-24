Jenelle Evans fires back at body-shamer who criticized her bikini body in recent video

Teen Mom 2 alum Jenelle Evans is defending herself after a body-shamer threw some shade at her bikini body.

As Monsters and Critics previously reported, Jenelle and her husband, David Eason, enjoyed a boat day earlier this week.

Jenelle snapped some selfies in her black bikini for her day on the water and shared them to her Instagram Story, as well as some video footage in a TikTok video.

The 31-year-old mom of three looked confident, while clad in her revealing two-piece.

However, Jenelle received some major shade from a critic online about her midsection.

Jenelle took to TikTok on Thursday and shared a screenshot of a comment from the hater, which read, “That belly dam.”

Jenelle Evans claps back at body-shamer over her bikini ‘belly’

Jenelle responded to the hateful comment, telling her followers, “Yeah, so, um, this belly also housed three kids.”

“Do you believe that?” she continued. “And this belly also had its appendix removed. Wow, that’s crazy! And this belly also had a hernia repaired. So, yeah, girls go through a lot. The human body goes through a lot.”

As Jenelle patted her stomach, she added, “But yeah, damn. A belly can get big sometimes. I’m sorry it’s so surprising to you.”

Jenelle’s clap back was well-received — her TikTok amassed over 92,000 likes, and thousands of her fans and followers commented on the video.

“Tired of people hating on you,” wrote one of Jenelle’s supporters. “You have grown so much!!”

Another penned, “It’s 2023 why are people still body shaming.”

Jenelle’s TikTok followers showed their support. Pic credit: @jenellelevans/TikTok

Showing their support for Jenelle, another TikTok user commented, “Na girl this is what HEALTHY looks like. You’re beautiful.”

Jenelle called out her former Teen Mom 2 co-stars following her custody news

As Jenelle is calling out her haters and brushing off the criticism, she has plenty more to celebrate. She was recently granted custody of her 13-year-old son, Jace, after her mom, Barbara Evans, had been raising him for the majority of his life.

Although Jenelle was happy to share the emotional news, not everyone else was. Shortly after reports of Jenelle’s custody modification, she bashed her former co-workers for not congratulating her on the good news.

“And to think the only one that congratulated me from the girls I used to work with is Brittany, so thanks, Brittany. I appreciate it,” Jenelle said in an Instagram Story, adding, “But, um, the rest of you are fake as f**k.”

Teen Mom Family Reunion is currently on hiatus.