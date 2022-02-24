Jenelle Evans fires back at Amber Portwood for calling her ‘trash,’ calls out MTV for allowing her to film

Jenelle Evans and Amber Portwood are exchanging jabs on social media. Pic credit: MTV

Teen Mom 2 alum Jenelle Evans fired back at Amber Portwood after she called her “trash” and voiced her feelings on Amber still filming for MTV despite her tarnished past.

Jenelle Evans is one of the most well-known names from the Teen Mom franchise and also one of the most controversial. The same can be said for Teen Mom OG star, Amber Portwood.

Although Jenelle and Amber have some similarities from their pasts and time on MTV, the two aren’t fond of each other, as evidenced by a recent video.

After Jenelle claimed Amber was “scared” of her, Amber addressed the rumors and subsequently called Jenelle “hillbilly trash” and a “disgusting weirdo.”

Teen Mom 2 alum Jenelle Evans responds to Amber Portwood calling her ‘hillbilly trash’ and ‘disgusting weirdo’

Now, a week after Amber’s comments, Jenelle has clapped back at Amber and made it clear that she’s not okay with MTV continuing to allow Amber to film and not herself.

“Hey, Amber. I’m really not in the mood to even address your stupid bulls**t, but here we go,” Jenelle told her followers in an Instagram Live video.

“When it comes to you, I don’t find it quite fair that I was let go from MTV for no reason, yet you had a machete – a whole incident, still have trouble seeing your kid – but then, you wanna sit here and say how bad I am.”

“I understand your feelings and everyone else’s feelings towards me,” Jenelle continued. “Well, I understand you guys hate me… I don’t understand why.”

Jenelle said she didn’t understand what she did to Amber and brought up that Amber and her ex-boyfriend Matt previously went to dinner with Jenelle and her husband, David Eason.

Jenelle: it’s ‘not fair’ Amber still films for MTV, everyone deserves to see her ‘redemption story’

“Now, if you wanna squash the drama, squash the bulls**t, we can. But is it still unfair that I was let go and you weren’t?! Yes, and I think, um, everyone can see that, but um, I’m not gonna put that against you because you don’t make the decisions. But I’m just saying… it’s not fair.”

Jenelle added that she feels everyone deserves to see her “redemption story” and where she is in her life currently, how much of a “great person” she is now, how her mom and David get along and even how her ex Nathan and David get along.

Jenelle claimed she wasn’t begging for a job with MTV again and said that her ten years with the Teen Mom franchise were a “traumatic experience” for her.

Amber joined the cast of Teen Mom Family Reunion for its first season alongside other moms and dads from throughout the Teen Mom franchise. Jenelle, however, was one of a few Teen Mom cast members who didn’t participate.

According to Jenelle, MTV ghosted her after initially asking her to film, then retracted their invitation when she asked to bring along her husband David. Things might get interesting next season, though.

Since the news that Season 2 of TMFR got the green light, Teen Mom 2 star Briana DeJesus teased that Jenelle may join the cast and told her fans that she’s “trying her hardest” to convince Jenelle to join the likes of Amber and the rest of the TMFR cast.

Jenelle’s addition to the TMFR cast would surely entertain, so stay tuned.

Teen Mom 2 returns to MTV on Tuesday, March 8 at 8/7c.