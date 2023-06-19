Jenelle Evans’ fans show support as body shamers attack her bikini photos

Teen Mom 2 alum Jenelle Evans came under fire from critics who criticized her after showing off her bikini body during a family vacation.

As previously reported by Monsters and Critics, Jenelle and her family recently enjoyed a Puerto Rican getaway.

Jenelle shared a bevy of photos on Instagram, including some shots of herself enjoying a walk on the beach in a thong bikini.

The 31-year-old mom of three also uploaded some solo shots as she posed in front of a waterfall amid her tropical vacation.

In the Instagram carousel post, Jenelle sported a hot pink bikini with halter straps along with a pair of black sandals. The former MTV star clutched her bikini bottoms in the first two pics as she smiled for a couple of photos in front of the waterfall.

In the third photo, Jenelle got cheeky as she gazed at the waterfall for a shot taken from behind, showing off her derriere.

Jenelle captioned her carousel of photos, “Brb, chasing waterfalls ✌🏼👙.”

Jenelle received plenty of positive feedback from her 3.1 million Instagram followers. Many of her fans took to the comments to compliment her confidence and bikini look.

However, a post from Jenelle wouldn’t be complete without a fair share of backlash as well, and that was exactly the case.

Critics ridicule Jenelle Evans’ bikini body

Mocking Jenelle’s bikini body, some of her haters left some insulting comments on the post.

One such critic made fun of her caption and wrote, “Doesn’t look like you’ve chased anything in some time.”

Commenting on her weight, another hater asked, “pushing 300 huh?”

Jenelle received backlash for her bikini body. Pic credit: @j_evans1219/Instagram

One such disparager suggested that Jenelle “Size up in the bathing suit bottoms,” while another left a nauseated face and a crying-laughing emoji as their comment.

“Her belly button looks like you could fall right in,” wrote another.

Amid all of the fault-finding, some of Jenelle’s fans came to her defense in the comments section.

Teen Mom fans come to Jenelle’s defense

One of Jenelle’s supporters told her, “I hope that you only take to heart the positive comments ❤❤ you look amazing.”

Some of Jenelle’s followers showed her support amid the criticism over her bikini body. Pic credit: @j_evans1219/Instagram

“Why do we need to comment rude things about someone’s body?” asked another one of Jenelle’s fans.

Jenelle has been at the center of body shaming more than once

Jenelle has faced criticism regarding her physique on more than one occasion. Earlier this year, Jenelle clapped back when a critic made fun of her stomach.

In response to the hateful comments, Jenelle sarcastically fired back, “Yeah, so, um, this belly also housed three kids. Do you believe that?”

“A belly can get big sometimes,” Jenelle added. “I’m sorry it’s so surprising to you.”

When Jenelle’s critics accused her of looking pregnant, Jenelle clapped back again. This time, Jenelle filmed herself lifting up her shirt to reveal her bare stomach and told her haters, “That’s what a natural body looks like. And if you don’t like it, close your eyes and don’t open them again.”

Teen Mom: The Next Chapter is currently on hiatus.