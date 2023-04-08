Jenelle Evans explains why she’s been MIA from social media

It’s unlike Jenelle Evans to go radio silent on social media, so when she did, she caused concern among Teen Mom fans.

Since her time on MTV, Jenelle has remained active on social media, keeping her fans and critics in the loop concerning her personal life.

Jenelle frequently posts on Instagram, TikTok, YouTube, Twitter, and Facebook. As of this writing, the last post that Jenelle made on social media was sharing an article on Facebook on April 4.

Jenelle’s last posts to Instagram, TikTok, and YouTube were nearly a week ago, and it appears that she’s since deleted her Twitter.

However, she briefly reemerged on Instagram ahead of the weekend, letting her 3.1 million followers know why she’s been absent from social media.

“Been MIA for a few days because my breathing isn’t so great and random chest pain as usual,” Jenelle wrote in her IG Story.

“Literally been resting for 3 days now,” she added.

Jenelle told her IG followers she hasn’t been feeling well lately. Pic credit: @j_evans1219/Instagram

Ahead of her social media silence, Jenelle enjoyed a trip to the Florida Keys with her husband, David Eason. This got Jenelle’s critics thinking that she isn’t under the weather but rather dealing with a post-vacation hangover.

Jenelle’s critics put her on blast and accuse her of being hungover, not ill

“How could anyone believe she actually is really sick, when it only happens when she’s not out having fun?” asked one of Jenelle’s naysayers in a Reddit post discussing Jenelle’s recent IG Story message.

The Reddit post was captioned, “As we all predicted, Jenelle’s health issues are flaring up now that she’s back home from vacation.”

“She’s constantly riding motorcycles, going skiing, boating, vacationing, etc. There’s nothing wrong with her except for mental health issues and laziness,” the Redditor added.

Jenelle’s naysayers aren’t buying her story. Pic credit: u/YouKnowHowChoicesBe/Reddit

Another Redditor accused Jenelle of being “hung over” from her recent vacation, while another critic mocked Jenelle and also accused her of enjoying herself a little too much while in The Sunshine State.

Despite her naysayers’ comments, Jenelle has shared that she suffers from a myriad of health issues. She claimed that she was diagnosed with fibromyalgia, has elevated D-dimer levels affecting her heart health, suffers from esophageal spasms, and was tested for Myasthenia Gravis after facing neurological issues.

It appears that Jenelle deleted her Twitter account. Pic credit: @PBandJenelley_1/Twitter

Several months ago, David asked his Facebook followers to pray for Jenelle, telling them she had been “pretty sick” in recent months.

Regardless of the reason she’s been MIA online, it’s likely only a matter of time before Jenelle is back at it on social media, sharing her life with her millions of followers.

Teen Mom Family Reunion is currently on hiatus.