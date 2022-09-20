Jenelle Evans explains bad-mouthing David Eason on Teen Mom: The Next Chapter

Jenelle explained her situation with David after bad-mouthing him on Teen Mom: The Next Chapter. Pic credit: @j_evans1219/Instagram

Jenelle Evans is speaking out after belittling her husband, David Eason, during a cameo appearance on Teen Mom: The Next Chapter.

Teen Mom 2 alum Jenelle shocked viewers this season when she appeared alongside Briana DeJesus during an episode of TMTNC.

Jenelle flew from North Carolina to Florida to attend Briana’s lawsuit victory party after Kail Lowry’s defamation lawsuit was dismissed by a judge.

When Jenelle arrived at the party, she dished on her personal life, griping about David not having a job.

“Yeah, me and David, we haven’t been getting along lately,” Jenelle revealed. “But, I mean, it’s just on and off, and it’s just the fact that, you know — I don’t care if I share this with any of you either — but it’s just the fact that you know, he doesn’t, which everyone knows, he doesn’t have a job.”

Since the episode aired, Jenelle took to TikTok, where she addressed a curious fan who wanted to discuss what she said about David.

Jenelle Evans explains trash-talking David Eason during Teen Mom: The Next Chapter cameo

Jenelle noted that when the scene was filmed, she wasn’t in a good place, claiming that she “wasn’t struggling” but wished she had been doing better than she was.

The 30-year-old mom of three said she struggled with David’s role as a stay-at-home dad while she was the sole breadwinner. She touched on her marital issues with David, citing financial reasons for their disagreements, but claimed they’re now doing “much better.”

Get our Teen Mom newsletter!

“We’ve been much happier in our marriage because he has a source of income, I have a source of income… and I feel like this is something good to explain to people because things like this in marriage come up, and you have to be strong and get over it,” Jenelle told her 2.7M followers on the platform.

Jenelle’s appearance on TMTNC stirred up controversy

Briana’s BFF, Jade Cline, came under fire for befriending Jenelle during the TMTNC scene. Before Jenelle’s arrival, Jade claimed that she didn’t care to be Jenelle’s friend.

However, when Jenelle got to the party, Jade warmly greeted her and even did her hair for the get-together. Jade told her critics that it was David who she mainly had beef with and didn’t want to hold Jenelle accountable for her husband’s actions.

Unfortunately, David’s actions have cost Jenelle in other ways, including income. After he shared homophobic tweets, MTV fired David in 2018. Then in 2019, Jenelle was released from the franchise after David shot and killed their dog, Nugget.

Teen Mom: The Next Chapter airs on Tuesdays at 8/7c on MTV.