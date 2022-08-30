Jenelle Evans explains appearance on spinoff: ‘No, I will not be on Teen Mom: The Next Chapter’

Jenelle cleared the air about her upcoming appearance on Teen Mom: The Next Chapter. Pic credit: @j_evans1219/Instagram

Former MTV star Jenelle Evans says she wasn’t paid for her upcoming cameo appearance on Teen Mom: The Next Chapter and won’t be a regular cast member, despite the rumors.

As Monsters and Critics reported, the upcoming Teen Mom combined-cast spinoff, The Next Chapter, premieres in one week on MTV.

Jenelle is set to appear in at least one segment, as she agreed to let MTV film her as she attended Briana DeJesus’ lawsuit victory party in Orlando, Florida.

Jenelle’s appearance in the recent Teen Mom: The Next Chapter preview has some Teen Mom fans wondering how involved she’ll be in the series.

The former reality TV star took to TikTok to clear the air and explain to her fans that although she was included in the show’s preview, she won’t be returning as a regular cast member or to the franchise at all.

Jenelle’s video was in response to a curious fan’s question, which read, “Seen preview for the new teen mom and you’re on it. I thought you were better [than] that and left them behind 😳.”

Jenelle Evans addresses curious fans regarding her return to the Teen Mom franchise

The pint-sized brunette took a moment to squash the rumors, telling her 2.7 million TikTok followers, “No, I will not be on Teen Mom: The Next Chapter. They asked me to go to the Teen Mom reunion show recently. I said no – I declined for many different reasons I’m not gonna say.”

“I wish the girls the best and I hope they fun, but I don’t think it was something that was meant for me,” she added.

Addressing whether she would ever return to the franchise, Jenelle added, “Probably not. I would do my own thing and create my own show maybe, but I’m not gonna… I don’t want to be a part of a group or a click anymore. I just want to share my life [with] you guys.”

To conclude her video, Jenelle told her fans to keep up with her personal life on her YouTube channel and added with a whisper, “I’ve been filming.”

In the comments section of her TikTok video, Jenelle confirmed that her appearance in Briana’s segment wasn’t a paid one.

Jenelle says she wasn’t paid for her cameo on Teen Mom: The Next Chapter

One fan questioned Jenelle: “I swear I saw you on the preview getting out of a car. Am I crazy???”

Jenelle confirmed, “Went to Bri’s party that’s all. Wasn’t paid and only there as a friend to support Bri. 💗”

Pic credit: @jenellelevans/TikTok

Earlier this month, Jenelle confirmed that she turned down MTV’s offer to return to the Teen Mom franchise and disclosed that she and her husband, David Eason, have their own show currently in the works, reportedly with another “major” network.

“I’m excited for my future, new endeavors, and opportunities, pursuing my journey as a new version of myself,” Jenelle shared with Celeb Magazine. “I feel as though I’m blossoming and transitioning into a better me.”

Teen Mom: The Next Chapter premieres on Tuesday, September 6 at 8/7c on MTV.