Jenelle Evans experiments in skimpy bikini by her pool

Jenelle Evans doubled down on the bikini action last weekend, posting two swimwear-clad TikToks as she had fun by her pool and showed off her cute style.

Going skintight in a mint-green bikini with a chic white belt and matching straps, the former Teen Mom 2 face showcased her healthy curves while enjoying time away from her three kids – in her first TikTok, Jenelle pointed out how her swimwear “matches my pool,” and there was more to come.

After giving fans a bopping display and 360 views in her two-piece, the former reality star went glam as she lip-synced and showed off a cute makeup filter.

Posing in selfie mode as she peeped hints of her bikini body, the fired MTV star stunned with her long hair cascading down her shoulders, also showing off flawless tan eyeshadow, Bambi-like lashes, plus a matte lip.

“Had to try this filter,” the mom of three told fans.

Fans have left over 10,000 likes.

Jenelle is followed by over 2 million on TikTok – over on Instagram, her fanbase is a little higher at over 3 million. The star is fresh from celebrating her eldest son Jace’s 13th birthday – of course, with fans always ready to pounce on her, she wound up getting slammed as users alleged she was too self-centered during the occasion.

Jenelle Evans still making headlines after Teen Mom 2 firing

While Jenelle’s mom Barbara is set to return for future Teen Mom airings as the show gears up to fuse Teen Mom 2 and Teen Mom OG, Jenelle does not appear to be returning. In 2019, she was fired from the popular television franchise after her husband David Eason fatally shot the family dog Nugget.

In a statement, MTV said: “MTV ended its relationship with David Eason over a year ago in February 2018 and has not filmed any new episodes of Teen Mom 2 with him since.” It added:

“Additionally, we have stopped filming with Jenelle Eason as of April 6, 2019 and have no plans to cover her story in the upcoming season.”

Jenelle Evans stuns in bikini for solo pool moment

Jenelle’s bikini action also carried over to her Instagram, where she shared her solo poolside dancing and celebrated having a little time to herself. The former JE Cosmetics CEO is a mom to kids Jace, Ensley, and Kaiser.

“When the kids are at school, I get the pool to myself 👙☀️,” she wrote while dancing around in her swimwear.

Teen Mom: The Next Chapter is currently in production and slated to premiere in the near future.