Jenelle Evans’ ex Nathan Griffith says he’s battling cancer, living in his car amid feud with ‘psycho’ wife

Nathan pleaded for help on social media, claiming to be homeless and suffering from liver cancer. Pic credit: MTV

Teen Mom 2 alum Nathan Griffith says he’s homeless and living in his car and was recently diagnosed with liver cancer.

Nathan is best known as the ex-fiance of Jenelle Evans, arguably the most controversial Teen Mom 2 cast member to appear on the show.

Nathan and Jenelle’s relationship was tumultuous at best, and after welcoming their son, Kaiser, the two split despite trying to make it work and even getting engaged.

Since their split, the exes have gone their separate ways. Jenelle went on to marry David Eason, and Nathan tied the knot with May Oyola earlier this year.

Now, it looks as though Nathan’s marriage to May is already on the rocks, and he’s living in his car while battling liver cancer.

Taking to his Instagram Stories, Nathan shared a series of since-deleted slides, begging for help.

Teen Mom 2 alum Nathan Griffith pleads for help, says he’s homeless and battling cancer

The first slide, as shared by Teen Mom Shade Room on Instagram, read, “Is there anywhere I can stay? I wanna get out of Miami and I’m in my car with all my stuff! I have no where to stay! My wife makes me feel I’m trapped. I’m reaching out to anyone. Can I stay with you for a couple nights until I can figure out all my problems!”

In a subsequent slide, Nathan called his wife “completely psycho” and claimed that no one was willing to help a “man in need.”

Get our Teen Mom newsletter!

Nathan didn’t stop there – he then told his followers that he’s suffering from hepatocellular carcinoma, the most common type of liver cancer.

Another since-deleted Instagram Stories slide aimed at Nathan’s followers, as captured by The Sun, read, “When I’m begging for help!!! Guess what?!? I have hepatocellular carcinoma… and my family doesn’t answer! So before you guys judge me… that’s my life!”

Nathan Griffith battles with depression, PTSD

Nathan, who has been battling depression, has been transparent about his mental health struggles, many of which stem from his time served with the United States Marine Corps. Last fall, Nathan claimed to be “100% disabled” and suffering from PTSD.

“I guarantee you, most people who had to do what we did in Afghanistan wouldn’t survive,” Nathan told The Sun during a September 2021 interview.

The state of Nathan’s health and his marriage to May remain unclear at this time.

Teen Mom: The Next Chapter is currently in production and is slated to premiere in the near future.