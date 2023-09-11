Jenelle Evans’ ex-husband Courtland Rogers nearly overdoses as wife finds him ‘unresponsive’

Jenelle Evans’ first husband, Courtland Rogers, suffered a near-lethal overdose last month, but survived, thanks to his wife.

Before David Eason, Teen Mom 2 alum Jenelle was married to Courtland from 2012 until 2014.

These days, Courtland is also remarried, and his current wife, Lindsey Frazier, is responsible for saving his life.

Per a 911 call obtained by TMZ, Lindsey called for help on August 28 from her and Courtland’s Wilmington, North Carolina home after finding her husband unresponsive in the bathroom.

During the call to emergency responders, Lindsey told the dispatcher that Courtland had locked himself in the bathroom while she and their kids were out of the house.

Sign up for our newsletter!

When Courtland didn’t respond to her knocking and asking to come out, she broke down the door to find him naked and unresponsive on the toilet, making “gurgling” sounds.

911 call released as Courtland Rogers’ wife calls for help after he overdosed

Lindsey was instructed to move Courtland to the floor and lie him flat on his back, but he was too heavy so she was unable to move him.

Instead, she began administering CPR while the operator instructed her, screaming while begging for him to “please breathe.”

Lindsey told the 911 operator that she didn’t know what type of drugs he may have taken and that she didn’t have any Narcan on hand to administer to Courtland.

Lindsey continued to perform CPR on Courtland until paramedics arrived on the scene, and the call ended.

Law enforcement officials told TMZ that Courtland survived the ordeal, and that authorities didn’t find any drugs or drug paraphernalia at the scene.

The frightening incident comes on the heels of Courtland’s years-long battle with addiction.

He has opened up about using heroin, and after getting clean, began documenting his sobriety on his YouTube channel, @courtlandrogers6285, where he describes his videos as “My raw uncut point of view!”

TMZ reports that Courtland has overdosed on drugs five times, and has admitted that heroin has “ruined” his life.

Courtland and Teen Mom 2 alum Jenelle Evans share a rocky relationship past

Jenelle and Courtland’s short-lived marriage was nothing short of tumultuous. In 2013, the couple was arrested for possession of heroin and domestic violence charges.

Last year, Jenelle called her marriage to Courtland the most “traumatic and abusive relationship” she’d ever been in, and teased that she was going to make a YouTube blog about her experiences.

Jenelle also referred to her ex-husband as “literally psychotic” and told her Twitter followers that his actions “scare” her.

The former couple doesn’t share any children, but Courtland has three of his own, Jordan, Camryn Kruze and Kash.

Teen Mom: The Next Chapter airs on Wednesdays at 8/7c on MTV.