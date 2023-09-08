Jenelle Evans’ ex Andrew Lewis records emotional plea to son Jace: ‘We need to talk’

Andrew Lewis is reaching out to his son, Jace, after hearing that the teenager went missing twice in the last month.

As Monsters and Critics previously reported, Jace, who is the son of Teen Mom 2 alum Jenelle Evans and her ex, Andrew Lewis, was reported as a missing juvenile in August.

Both times, Jace was found safe and sound and returned home with Jenelle with the help of local police and detectives.

Now that Jace’s father, Andrew, has caught wind that his son has been in trouble, he’s begging the 14-year-old to reach out to him so he can help.

Andrew recorded a video aimed at Jace, as shared by The Sun, in which he begged his son to call him and talk.

“Look, Jace, man, alright, you’re 14 years old. I heard that you ran away twice,” Andrew began.

Andrew Lewis blames Jenelle and Barbara Evans: ‘still no availability’ to see his son Jace after 14 years

“I told your grandma [Barbara Evans], and I told your mom [Jenelle Evans] that I’ll always be here. They both said that once you turn a teenager, I would be allowed to talk to you. Well, now’s the time. You ran away… we need to talk, man.”

Andrew went on to claim that he tried to contact Jenelle and Barbara to no avail.

“So, I’m just letting you know, the only way I can reach out to you is the media. You wanna talk, you wanna see me, you wanna Zoom, you wanna do whatever you want? I’m right here, and I always will be, man,” Andrew pled.

This is the second attempt Andrew has made this year to get in contact with his son. In April 2023, as Monsters and Critics reported, Andrew begged Jenelle and Barbara to allow him to see Jace.

At the time, Andrew claimed that Barbara and Jenelle lied to him about being able to see Jace — whom he has not seen since he was just 6 months old — calling the mother-daughter duo “F**king liars.”

Barbara flew to NYC to meet with Andrew but got stood up on an episode of Teen Mom 2

Andrew has been given an opportunity to connect with Jace previously but didn’t hold up his end of the bargain.

Teen Mom 2 viewers may remember the scene below, during a 2019 episode, when Barbara flew to New York City to meet up with Andrew, only to be stood up by him. The duo was supposed to talk about visits with Jace, and Barbara brought recent photos to show to Andrew.

Barbara placed a call to Andrew, getting his voicemail, and made it clear that she wouldn’t be giving him the benefit of the doubt anymore, calling it his loss, not hers.

“This will be the last time I ever make an attempt to come see you again,” Barbara said in her voicemail recording. “Because this is, you know, to stand me up is just wrong.”

Jenelle takes legal action following Jace’s recent disappearances

Amid Jace’s disappearances, Jenelle has taken legal action and threatened more in recent weeks. Jenelle filed a domestic violence restraining order against Barbara earlier this week, alleging that Barbara speaking to the press about Jace running away, has “attempted to cause or has intentionally caused” her and/or her child(ren) “imminent serious bodily injury or in fear of continued harassment” which would cause “substantial emotional distress.”

Then, Jenelle threatened to take “civil actions” against some parents at Jace’s school, who she believes are leaking private information about her son to the media.

“I will take out civil actions against you,” Jenelle warned in her Instagram Story. “Don’t test me.”

Jenelle and Andrew dated briefly before she became pregnant with Jace. The former couple parted ways shortly after Jace’s birth in 2019, and Jenelle has since welcomed two more children. She also shares her son, Kaiser, with her ex-fiance, Nathan Griffith, and her daughter, Ensley, with her husband, David Eason.

Teen Mom: The Next Chapter airs on Wednesdays at 8/7c on MTV.