Jenelle Evans close up. Pic credit: @j_evans1219/Instagram

Jenelle Evans is A-Okay, letting fans know that she shops her swimwear at Target.

The former Teen Mom 2 star was happy to confirm she’d purchased her stylish, palm tree-print bikini at the affordable retail giant Target last weekend. She posted a TikTok video in her swimwear and showed herself gearing up for some dirt bike action with the kids.

Jenelle continues to make headlines despite having exited the MTV franchise that made her famous in 2019. Her TikTok army gets updates on life with her husband, David Eason, how her kids are getting along, plus the ins and outs of her wardrobe.

Filming herself before heading out, Jenelle showed off her healthy curves in a skimpy and revealing bikini top in fun palm prints.

The mom of three told fans that she had “got some gas for the four-wheelers.”

“Before y’all ask, this is what I’m drinking today,” the reality face added, then showing her wine. Fans then saw footage of Jenelle’s family zooming around on quad bikes outdoors as Jenelle hit up her pool after complaining about the heat.

There was more in the comments, though.

Fans were quick to comment, and some remarks focused on the stylish swim top.

“That top,” one user wrote, with Jenelle quick to reply: “Target.”

Jenelle captioned her video “Sunday Funday” via a hashtag, adding a sunshine and wine glass emoji.

Comments on TikTok. Pic credit: @jenelleevans/TikTok

Jenelle Evans done with haters, big on loving herself

Jenelle puts up with arguably more hate than other Teen Mom star faces. She also knows how to defend herself, and she’s opened up about being okay with how she lives her life.

“Back in 2015 I started gaining weight and also I was being cheated on,” she told fans while sharing before-and-after photos on social media. “And this is when I was feeling totally insecure and feeling like I needed to do something about my body or I wouldn’t be loved.”

Jenelle added that she hadn’t been “happy” at the time.

Jenelle Evans not returning for Teen Mom spinoff

Teen Mom: The Next Chapter will premiere next month and is set to bring a fusion of Teen Mom OG and Teen Mom 2.

While Jenelle was rumored to be in talks to return to the show, she is not a confirmed cast member for the spinoff. MTV has shared trailer footage from the new series, with familiar faces including Amber Portwood, Maci Bookout, and Catelynn Lowell.

Jenelle was fired from Teen Mom 2 in 2019 after her husband David Eason fatally shot the family dog Nugget.

Teen Mom: The Next Chapter will premiere on MTV on September 6 at 8/7c.