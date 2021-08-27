Jenelle Evans defends herself against trolls who accuse her of lying about her size

Jenelle Evans proved critics wrong when they accused her of lying about her size. Pic credit: MTV

Teen Mom 2 alum Jenelle Evans responded to critics who claimed she lied about what size she wears.

Jenelle frequently shares TikTok videos in response to her critics, and the former MTV star took to the social media app to address her latest criticism.

On Wednesday, August 25 Jenelle shared a TikTok video that she titled “Reply to @ash_3451 “ain’t no way” 🤔 #MomBod #MomBodSummer”

In her TikTok video, Jenelle shared a comment from a fan that read, “I love jenelle so much! She was always my favorite but I’m sorry but ain’t no way she’s a size 6.”

Critics accuse Jenelle Evans of lying about her clothing size

Jenelle danced around the room to the tune of A-Punk by Vampire Weekend before pulling up her sweatshirt to expose the tag inside the jeans she was wearing, which read “6 – W28,” indicating a size six in women’s clothing.

Many of Jenelle’s followers still weren’t convinced that she is a size 6 and even accused her of cutting the tag and replacing it with another one.

One TikTok user commented on Jenelle’s video, “please film yourself stepping on a scale, and show another pair of jeans where the label wasn’t ripped out and another put in[.]”

Another user agreed with the comment and added to it, “I saw that. You can clearly see the tag was cut ✂😂 Whoever can’t see it, is blind 🙈😂”

Jenelle responded to the comments and said, “Ok.. wait until I get home 😂” on Thursday, August 26.

Jenelle answered a critic’s request. Pic credit: jenellelevans/TikTok

On Thursday, Jenelle made good on her promise and filmed another TikTok video, minus the request to weigh herself on film.

Jenelle responds to incredulous critics

This time, Jenelle titled her video “Reply to @stardust.71 SURPRISE SURPRISE 🤷🏻‍♀️🙃” in response to the critic who previously commented that Jenelle’s tag was cut in her jeans.

“I’m home now. Time to prove you wrong!” Jenelle said in the updated video. “So these are the jeans I was wearing in the video. They are ultra high rise super skinny pants. And, as you see, this is the tag.”

“Yes, there is a tag that I actually cut off and it’s really, really long. So, there’s the secret you guys! I didn’t change the tag — look — like, y’all, you really think I’m gonna change the tag? Like, what?! That’s too much work,” Jenelle added.

Jenelle, who is embroiled in multiple lawsuits, then showed off the jeans up-close so viewers could see that they were stretchy, and told her followers, “They’re still a size six!”

As previously reported by Monsters & Critics, Jenelle came to her own defense during another incident where her critics accused her of faking her illness.

Jenelle provided “receipts” including pics from a MRI she had done and told her critics, “Just because you can’t see me in pain doesn’t mean I’m not in pain.”

Teen Mom 2 is currently on hiatus.