Jenelle Evans dances braless to clap back at body-shaming comment

Former Teen Mom 2 star Jenelle Evans isn’t letting body-shaming comments get her down.

While she is no longer a reality TV star, she continues to make headlines for her antics.

Jenelle has been active on TikTok, and some shares get negative attention.

After all her struggles, Jenelle decided to throw caution to the wind and wear what she wanted, even if no one else liked it.

From bikinis to bike shorts and crop tops, nothing is off-limits.

When she addressed a negative comment this time, Jenelle danced braless in a white t-shirt and tiny shorts to get her point across.

Jenelle Evans dances braless to Mean

Jenelle Evans isn’t one to shy away from confrontation. She never has, and when a clap back is warranted, she is ready to serve one up.

In response to a previous video Jenelle shared on TikTok, someone commented, “wat was that hanging in the front ..my mom has the same problem.”

They were likely referring to a “mom pouch,” but Jenelle isn’t ashamed of her body.

The former Teen Mom 2 star made a video reply wearing colorful shorts and a t-shirt revealing she was braless as she danced to Taylor Swift’s Mean. Jenelle sang along as she busted her moves while wearing Crocs.

Jenelle Evans gets support from followers

The comment section of Jenelle Evans’ video lit up with support from her followers.

One wrote, “F them! Your gorgeous!”

Several others agreed Jenelle was “gorgeous.”

Someone else mentioned loving Jenelle and her family while telling her to “own it.”

Followers think Jenelle Evans is “gorgeous.” Pic credit: @jenellelevans/TikTok

Despite being one of the more controversial Teen Mom stars, Jenelle has managed to keep a fan base and continually grow it.

There have been plenty of outrageous moments with Jenelle, especially since she married David Eason. Their tumultuous relationship was highlighted on Teen Mom 2, and after being removed from the show, it continued to play out on social media.

Things appear to be better between the husband and wife, but their outbursts and issues made headlines for months.

Currently, Jenelle is struggling to figure out some health issues. She has documented her symptoms and shared what she has learned so far.

However, she still has plenty of critics who take jabs at her appearance, marriage, and health issues. Jenelle doesn’t seem to care too much, though. She appears to be dancing through life happier than ever.

