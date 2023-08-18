Jenelle Evans ‘cuts off’ mom Barbara Evans for talking to news outlets: ‘Do not believe anything’ she says

Feuds between Jenelle Evans and her mom, Barbara Evans, are nothing new.

During their time on Teen Mom 2, Jenelle and Barbara went at it more times than we can count, usually stemming from Jenelle’s hard-partying ways as a teenager, leaving Barbara to care for her then-infant son, Jace.

Although Jenelle now has custody of Jace, not much has changed.

As Monsters and Critics previously reported, Jace was reported as a missing juvenile by the Brunswick County Sheriff’s Department when his whereabouts were unknown following a day at school on August 15.

Later the same day, Jace was found safe, and Jenelle told TMZ that after her eldest son got into trouble at school, she took away his phone, prompting him to run away.

Sign up for our newsletter!

Jenelle’s mom, Barbara Evans, also spoke to TMZ following the ordeal and accused Jenelle of taking Jace off his ADHD medication, which she believed played a part in him getting in trouble at school.

Jenelle Evans’ cuts off’ her mom Barbara Evans and urges followers not to ‘believe anything’ she says

Since then, Jenelle has taken to social media to call out Barbara and make it known that she’s cut contact with her mom.

In a Facebook post dated August 17, Jenelle told her followers, “Cut my own mother off again, and she has to keep going with the articles. Doesn’t call to check up, doesn’t ask me how he is, but talks to TMZ to give updates she knows nothing about.”

Jenelle shared a Facebook post announcing that she “cut off” her mother, Barbara, yet again. Pic credit: @JenelleLEvans/Facebook

“Please do not believe anything my mother is saying to the media at this time,” Jenelle pleaded. “The truth will prevail and I’ll soon tell you when the time is right.”

After posting her Facebook message, Jenelle headed to her Instagram Story, where she alluded to the fact that Jace was found using his location on his Snapchat account.

This is an interesting speculation since Jenelle claimed to have taken Jace’s phone away from him ahead of him going missing.

Teen Mom 2 alum refutes claims that Jace was found ‘because of Snapchat’

“My son was not found ‘because of Snapchat,'” Jenelle began. “There are lots of rumors going around about what happened.”

Jenelle shared a message in her Instagram Story asking for privacy surrounding Jace’s recent missing case. Pic credit: @j_evans1219/Instagram

Jenelle went on to note that she would be giving Jace privacy and asked the public to do the same.

In March 2023, Jenelle was awarded full custody of Jace. Prior to that, Barbara had been Jace’s sole caregiver since he was an infant.

Now that Jace has been back in Jenelle’s care for five months, she told TMZ that Barbara “doesn’t have any idea what is going on inside my home.”

Season 1B of Teen Mom: The Next Chapter airs on Wednesdays at 8/7c on MTV.