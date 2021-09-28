Jenelle Evans claps back at body shamers who urged her to wear shapewear under her dress

After critics slammed her for not wearing shapewear under a form-fitting dress, Jenelle Evans clapped back. Pic credit: MTV

Teen Mom 2 alum Jenelle Evans nonchalantly clapped back at her haters after they urged her to wear shapewear under a form-fitting dress.

Jenelle is no stranger to criticism, so when body shamers attacked her in a recent video, she had no problem putting them in their place.

The 29-year-old mom of three and former reality TV star often shares videos on TikTok, which seems to be her favorite social media platform these days.

In one such recent video on Monday, September 27, Jenelle modeled a dress she purchased from Forever 21 for her anniversary dinner with her husband, David Eason.

Teen Mom 2 alum Jenelle Evans models form-fitting dress, trolls body shame her

In the video, Jenelle modeled the form-fitting, pink blush-colored satin dress, posing at different angles for the camera as a voiceover played, imitating an announcer getting an audience to applaud for the dress.

Jenelle received several remarks in the comments section, suggesting she wear shapewear under the dress.

“Girl put your shape wear on under that thing! Kim k never leaves without hers 🥰” wrote one of Jenelle’s haters in the comments.

“Beautiful but SPANXXX,” commented another troll.

“Two words… Shape Wear 😂” was another comment directed at Jenelle’s body on the post.

Jenelle Evans responds to body shamers

The next day, Jenelle responded to the hateful body-shaming comments she received and recorded another TikTok video to answer them.

In the video, Jenelle included the comment from the troll, which read, ” Girl put your shape wear on under that thing! Kim k never leaves without hers.”



“I understand where you’re coming from, but, I’m like the realest b***h you’ll ever meet,” Jenelle said as she looked directly into the camera.

She continued, “So, if I did that, that would be fake. And I’m not gonna be fake. Be as real as possible for you guys.”

“It’s crazy. Y’all act like my image burns your eyes out or some s**t,” Jenelle added, as her husband David Eason quickly appeared in the background as he walked by.

While Jenelle keeps busy filming TikTok videos, her former Teen Mom 2 castmates are returning home from filming a Teen Mom spinoff in San Diego County, California.

As previously reported by Monsters & Critics, MTV pulled together cast members from Teen Mom OG, Teen Mom 2, and Teen Mom: Young + Pregnant to film in a retreat-style house.

Jenelle claimed that MTV invited her to participate, then ghosted her for a month. What a shame, though, because we all know Jenelle would have brought the drama that Teen Mom 2 so desperately needs right now.

Although Jenelle was fired from MTV after producers discovered David Eason shot and killed their family dog, she has admitted she’s open to working for the network again.

Jenelle admitted that she doesn’t miss the Teen Mom 2 reunions nor the way they handle editing, but she does miss sharing her story with others.

During another TikTok video earlier this year, Jenelle admitted to her fans that she misses some parts of being a part of Teen Mom 2, “I do miss sharing my story with you guys. I do miss you guys watching my kids grow up as well.”

She added, “And I’ll also miss the fact that you guys can relate to my story, that we can relate with each other, but you know, chapters happen in life and some close.”

Teen Mom 2 is currently on hiatus.