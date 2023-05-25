Jenelle Evans claims Teen Mom shows are being cancelled because she’s not part of the cast

If you ask Jenelle Evans, she’s responsible for bringing all the ratings for the Teen Mom franchise.

Jenelle made her Teen Mom franchise debut in 2010 during an episode of 16 and Pregnant.

At the time, Jenelle was pregnant with her firstborn son, Jace, whom she shares with her ex-boyfriend, Andrew Lewis.

Jenelle graduated to Teen Mom 2 in 2011, where MTV viewers watched Jenelle’s tumultuous relationship with her mom, Barbara Evans, play out as she continued her hard-partying ways after Jace’s birth.

The 31-year-old mom of three continued to film for Teen Mom 2 until 2019, when MTV fired her after discovering that her husband, David Eason, shot and killed their family dog, Nugget.

Since being fired from Teen Mom 2, Jenelle has made a couple of cameo appearances on the franchise. She joined Briana DeJesus for her lawsuit victory party during an episode of Teen Mom: The Next Chapter and appeared alongside Briana, her sister Brittany DeJesus, and Jade Cline during an episode of Teen Mom: Girls’ Night In.

Jenelle Evans says she ‘brought the ratings’ to the Teen Mom franchise

With rumors that some of the shows within the Teen Mom franchise won’t be returning to MTV, Jenelle is speaking out.

Jenelle reshared a post on Facebook, originally posted by a Maci Bookout fan page. The post included a group photo of Ashley Jones, Amber Portwood, Catelynn Baliterra, Jade Cline, Leah Messer, Briana DeJesus, Cheyenne Floyd, and Maci Bookout, as well as an old Teen Mom 2 promo pic with alum Kailyn Lowry in the mix.

The caption on the post read, “Rumor has it all the Teen Mom shows are getting cancelled! “

Jenelle reposted the article on her Facebook feed and captioned it, “Because you took out the person who brought the ratings… me.”

In the comments section of Jenelle’s post, one of her followers wrote, “I thought you were coming back !”

According to Jenelle, she won’t be back, and she claims she was never told why MTV let her go.

Jenelle responded to a follower on Facebook about returning to the Teen Mom franchise. Pic credit: Jenelle Evans/Facebook

“Nope, and still don’t have any explanation why I left to begin with ,” Jenelle responded.

Here’s what we know about the future of the Teen Mom franchise

The franchise has experienced a bit of a shakeup in recent months. As Monsters and Critics reported, Teen Mom 2 and Teen Mom OG are since become defunct, and the casts have combined for Teen Mom: The Next Chapter.

As Monsters and Critics also reported, some of the spinoffs have come to an end, including Girls’ Night In and Young and Pregnant. It’s not looking good for Family Reunion, either, after ratings plummeted despite the dramatic tussle between Briana and Ashley during Season 2.

Teen Mom: The Next Chapter is slated to return for Season 1B, though, as sources have confirmed that it’s already been filmed and should premiere “sometime soon.”

As far as Jenelle returning to the franchise? She says she turned down an offer from MTV last year and that she’s working on her own “dynamic” reality TV show.

Jenelle’s manager, August Keen, told TMZ that Jenelle declined MTV’s exclusive deal and that, instead, she’s taking her own series to a “major network.”

Jenelle followed up the news with a statement to Celeb Magazine, telling the publication, “I ALONE decided to decline the terms within the agreement to pursue and further other career choices.”

“Based on the terms, it would have not aligned with my current opportunities,” Jenelle added. “No hard feelings. I appreciate MTV and the producers for including me… nothing but great vibes to the girls.”

Teen Mom: The Next Chapter is currently on hiatus.