Jenelle Evans claims David Eason blocked her number, Teen Mom 2 fans think it’s a publicity stunt

It appears that Jenelle and David aren’t talking, but is it contrived for attention? Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/Sammi/AdMedia

Teen Mom 2 alum Jenelle Evans recently left some messages for her husband, David Eason, seemingly indicating their marriage is on the rocks.

Jenelle and David began dating in 2015 and were married in 2017. The couple shares one child, their 5-year-old daughter, Ensley.

In the seven years they’ve been together, Jenelle and David have had their fair share of ups and downs. They broke up from October 2019 until March 2020, and Jenelle even moved to Nashville at one point and “filed papers” to end their marriage as well as filed a restraining order against her husband.

It looked as though Jenelle and David worked through their issues, but a recent interaction on David’s Facebook page seems to indicate otherwise.

Earlier this week, Jenelle took to David’s Facebook page, where she wrote, “So why did you block my number?”

Sign up for our newsletter!

Then, in another Facebook post aimed at David, Jenelle posted, “Wish you cared about me as much as Facebook.”

Pic credit: David Eason/Facebook

Teen Mom Fanz on Instagram shared a screenshot of Jenelle’s second post, and Teen Mom fans took to the comments, where most of them slammed Jenelle’s antics as a publicity stunt for attention.

Critics accuse Teen Mom 2 alum Jenelle Evans of publicity stunt

One of Jenelle’s critics believed she shared the posts publicly as a way to keep people talking about her.

Another critic accused Jenelle of attention-seeking behavior, while another disparager called Jenelle’s post a publicity stunt.

Pic credit: @teenmomfanz/Instagram

“Probably fake,” read another comment, while another Teen Mom fan wrote, “Probably just trying to stay relevant.”

It’s unclear whether Jenelle and David are truly feuding or not, but just last month, David took to his Facebook page to ask his followers for prayers amid Jenelle’s health issues.

Jenelle Evans and David Eason’s tumultuous relationship history

In true Jenelle and David fashion, however, their marriage has been up and down. Jenelle appeared in an episode of Teen Mom: The Next Chapter this season and bad-mouthed her husband to her friends and Teen Mom castmates Briana DeJesus and Jade Cline.

Jenelle told Briana and Jade that she and David weren’t getting along lately and complained that, at the time, he didn’t have a job and that she was the sole breadwinner in the family.

“So I’m just like, I’m so fed up, and I’ve been giving him like the cold shoulder, not really talking to him,” Jenelle divulged.

Jenelle and David’s feuds have reportedly turned physical at times, with 25 emergency calls placed to 9-1-1 in a single year. Among Jenelle and David’s marriage problems was a scary incident in which Jenelle called 9-1-1 and told emergency responders she thought David had broken her collarbone.

During one of the calls, Jenelle told the operator, “My husband, he just assaulted me … He pinned me down on the ground in the yard, and I think I heard my f**king collarbone crack and I can’t move my arms.”

Amid their up-and-down marriage, Jenelle and David recently enjoyed a honeymoon five years after tying the knot. The couple traveled to Bar Harbor, Maine, where they enjoyed each other’s company for a laidback getaway and Jenelle said she was living her “best lifeeee.”

Teen Mom: The Next Chapter airs on Tuesdays at 8/7c on MTV.