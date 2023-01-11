Jenelle Evans calls out MTV for not paying her royalties for Teen Mom 2

Jenelle poses for a selfie on Instagram in August 2020. Pic credit: @j_evans1219/Instagram

Jenelle Evans wants MTV to pay her royalties for her appearances on Teen Mom 2.

A voiceover clip of Jenelle from her time on Teen Mom 2 has been circulating, and she feels that she’s entitled to some financial compensation for it.

Jenelle recently recorded a TikTok, sharing the voiceover clip of her screaming at her mom, Barbara Evans, after craving marijuana after a stressful day.

“I have not smoked all day! I’m about to flip the f**k out!” Jenelle could be heard saying.

Following the clip, Jenelle told her followers, “You know what’s crazy to me, is that number one, this goes viral like all the time. … You would think that I would get, what is it, royalties for that. But I don’t.”

Jenelle continued to complain about not getting any payment for her recorded scenes, MTV re-airing the scene, and being tagged in “bad” videos on social media.

In the comments section, Jenelle received some support from her 2.8 million followers.

Jenelle Evans blames mom Barbara Evans for ‘bad management’

One wrote that Jenelle should be getting “credit” for the voiceover anywhere it’s shared and felt as though Jenelle was “done dirty.”

“I wish they would stop playing my image unless I’m paid but they don’t care what I have to [say],” Jenelle replied.

Pic credit: @jenellelevans/TikTok

Jenelle threw her mom, Barbara, under the bus in another comment. When one of her followers told Jenelle she had “bad management,” she responded, “Barbara’s management 😂.”

What has Jenelle been up to since Teen Mom 2?

Jenelle shared her storyline with Teen Mom 2 viewers from 2009 until her firing in 2019.

MTV cut ties with Jenelle after they learned that her husband, David Eason, shot and killed their family’s dog, Nugget. Her firing came one year after David was let go for sharing homophobic and transphobic tweets.

MTV released a statement to Us Weekly explaining their decision: “MTV ended its relationship with David Eason over a year ago in February 2018 and has not filmed any new episodes of Teen Mom 2 with him since.”

“Additionally, we have stopped filming with Jenelle Eason as of April 6, 2019, and have no plans to cover her story in the upcoming season.”

Since MTV fired her, Jenelle has made a couple of appearances on the franchise, however. She made a cameo during the first season of Teen Mom: The Next Chapter when she attended Briana DeJesus’ lawsuit victory party in Florida. The 31-year-old mom of three also appeared during an episode of Teen Mom: Girls’ Night In.

Jenelle has struggled with her career since being fired by MTV. She was one of the co-hosts of the podcast, GirlS**t, which never launched, her own podcast, The Jenelle Evans Podcast, only recorded three episodes before going radio silent, and she’s been dropped from several business partnerships.

Despite not finding any luck as a social media influencer or podcaster, Jenelle has earned a steady income sharing content on NSFW adult sites.

Teen Mom Family Reunion airs on Tuesdays at 8/7c on MTV.