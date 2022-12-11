Jenelle Evans calls out ‘jealous’ Teen Mom 2 critic for being a ‘meanie’

Jenelle poses on the red carpet for an event. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/Peter West/ACE Pictures

Jenelle Evans responded to a Teen Mom 2 “meanie” who didn’t believe a recent story she shared.

Since MTV cut ties with Jenelle, she has remained active on social media, where she still has millions of followers across several platforms.

TikTok is one of Jenelle’s favorite apps for sharing content with her fans and critics. She recently took to TikTok to respond to a critic who called her out on another recent TikTok video in which she told a story about her husband David Eason‘s daughter, Maryssa.

Jenelle shared that she, David, Maryssa, and their kids recently went to Denny’s. Apparently, the waitress thought Maryssa was the mom in the group and asked her if Jenelle needed a kids’ menu.

In the comments section, one of Jenelle’s followers wrote, “I don’t believe that story at all.”

Jenelle took to TikTok once again nearly a week later and responded to the comment.

Jenelle Evans responds to ‘meanie’ who she says is ‘jealous’ of her

Jenelle shared a screenshot of the critic’s comment and recorded herself lip-syncing to Eminem’s song Big Weenie.

“I don’t understand. Why are you being so mean? You’re a mean, mean man,” Jenelle mouthed to the camera. ” You’re just jealous of me ’cause you, you just can’t do what I do. So instead of just admitting it, you walk around and say all kinds of really mean things about me ’cause you’re a meanie, a meanie.”

Speaking of being a meanie, Jenelle’s video comes on the heels of her calling her former Teen Mom 2 co-star, Kail Lowry, a two-faced b***h. Jenelle also shared that her relationships with her other former Teen Mom 2 castmates, Chelsea Houska and Leah Messer, are non-existent.

Jenelle’s future with the Teen Mom franchise

MTV fired Jenelle in 2019 after her husband, David, shot and killed their family’s dog, Nugget, after it reportedly nipped their daughter, Ensley, in the face.

Jenelle appeared on an episode of Teen Mom: The Next Chapter this season, although she denied MTV’s offer to return to the franchise as a regular cast member. The mom of three said that it wouldn’t have “aligned” with her current career opportunities.

Instead, the former reality TV star told her fans that she has a new “dynamic series” in the works with another major network.

