Jenelle Evans calls out former Teen Mom 2 co-stars for sharing clickbait

Jenelle Evans urged her followers not to click on the sensationalized headlines her former Teen Mom 2 co-stars are sharing on social media.

Most of the moms from the Teen Mom franchise have shared clickbait at some point since appearing on MTV, Jenelle included.

But now, Jenelle is asking her fans not to engage in any clickbait shared by her former castmates.

Taking to her Instagram Stories ahead of the weekend, Jenelle shared several slides, telling her 3.1 million fans and followers to ignore the dramatized articles.

“I see the girls are back on the clickbait game,” Jenelle wrote, along with a face-palm emoji and a crying-laughing emoji.

“Please don’t click on that bulls**t. If we all ignore it they will have no choice but to end it,” she added.

In another slide, Jenelle added to her rant, seemingly taking aim at her former business manager, Johnny Donovan. Jenelle referred to an unidentified “a**hole” she fired that she says “runs all the clickbait” for many other celebs’ accounts.

Jenelle claimed that the person in question promises celebrities a check while making “thousands off” the clicks they receive, saying that he’s collecting money while not paying anything to his clients.

That’s when Jenelle got behind the camera to add to her tirade, telling her followers that since she deleted all of her former manager’s clickbait articles, he’s had to find other celebrities to take on her role of sharing them.

“I gotta finish deleting the rest of them, but yeah, there was a lot of articles on my fan page that he posted that was bulls**t,” Jenelle said in the video.

Last month, Jenelle compared Donovan to Lou Pearlman, who discovered *NSYNC, only to set up a Ponzi scheme. The former MTV star accused Donovan of “stealing” from her and “lying” to her while he was her manager.

Jenelle promised her followers she won’t share clickbait anymore

When it comes to sharing clickbait, Jenelle recently promised her Twitter followers that she wouldn’t be partaking in the practice any longer.

“No more clickbait from now on. PROMISE,” Jenelle tweeted.

However, many of her critics were doubtful she would stick to her promise. Some felt it was only a temporary lull until she’s strapped for cash again. Others called her out for making the same promise in the past and reneging on it.

Teen Mom: The Next Chapter airs on Tuesdays at 8/7c on MTV.