Jenelle Evans calls out critics for slamming her parenting, throws shade at Maci Bookout

Jenelle called out Maci in a recent comment.

When it comes to receiving criticism, Teen Mom 2 alum Jenelle Evans thinks Maci Bookout gets off easy.

Jenelle has stayed active on social media since being fired from Teen Mom 2 in 2019.

TikTok is one of Jenelle’s go-to social media platforms, where the former MTV star shares snippets of her personal life and voices her opinion on various topics.

Recently, Jenelle shared that she surprised her and David Eason’s daughter, Ensley, with a pink dirt bike.

Several days after uploading the TikTok video, Jenelle recorded yet another video, explaining that The Sun slammed her for “bad parenting” for buying Ensley a “dangerous” gift.

Jenelle noted that the media was “reaching its peak” with her and called out the outlet, accusing them of pulling the news “out of their a**.”

Teen Mom 2 alum Jenelle Evans throws shade at Maci Bookout

In the comments section of Jenelle’s video, one of her TikTok followers noted that another Teen Mom star, Maci Bookout, has also allowed her children to ride dirt bikes but seemingly hasn’t come under fire for it.

Jenelle’s response to a fan seemed to imply that she feels she’s received unfair criticism for what Maci also participates in.

“Doesn’t Maci’s kids have/had bikes? 😂,” read the comment from Jenelle’s follower. Jenelle replied, seemingly slinging some shade at the Teen Mom OG star, writing, “But Maci is perfect.”



Maci posted a pic to her Instagram in October 2020 depicting herself, her husband Taylor McKinney, and their three kids, Bentley, Maverick, and Jayde enjoying a day of dirt bike riding, as seen below.

Jenelle slammed Maci for sharing clickbait concerning her daughter Ensley

This wasn’t the first time Jenelle shaded Maci. Over the summer, Jenelle slammed Maci for sharing a clickbait article that implied that Ensley went “missing.”

Maci’s link included a photo of Jenelle and Ensley posing together and the caption read, “#BreakingNews Jenelle’s daughter Ensley MISSING!!!”

Jenelle bashed Maci, resharing the photo and captioning it, “Hey Maci.. Fake news: Ensley is NOT missing.”

Jenelle has also shared clickbait articles in the past. However, she recently promised her Twitter followers, “No more clickbait from now on. PROMISE.”

Despite Jenelle’s promise to her millions of Twitter followers, her critics weren’t sold on her word. Some accused Jenelle of sharing clickbait out of financial necessity; others pointed out that she broke the same promise before, and some admitted they wouldn’t be holding their breath when it comes to Jenelle making good on her promise.

