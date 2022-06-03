Jenelle Evans buns out in bikini for pool day

Jenelle Evans smiles close up. Pic credit: @j_evans1219/Instagram

Jenelle Evans is quite literally “sun’s out buns out” as she posts Hot Girl Summer bikini action on Instagram. The former Teen Mom 2 star delighted her 3 million followers this week by posting right from the pool, and it was #bodyconfidence as she soaked up the sun.

Jenelle, currently rumored to be in talks for a Teen Mom return, went backside to the camera, also offering a summer tip.

Jenelle Evans is fit and fabulous for summer

The mom of three, who has suffered her fair share of body shaming, posed confidently and looking relaxed as she opened sprawled on a floatie and bobbing around a sunny pool.

Jenelle went bright with her swimwear, rocking a thong striped two-piece that spanned all colors of the rainbow, also opting for a feminine finish via a bow detail tie at the back.

Showing off her tattoos and summer-ready tan, the former MTV face made it a cheeky affair, also appearing with her face showing in a swipe. Here, the wife to David Eason wore shades as the camera took in her figure, plus lawns framing the pool.

“Suns out, buns out 🍑🔥(Summer tip: Idk why but switching from beer to wine has shrunk my stomach sooo much! 💗),” Jenelle wrote. Fans have left over 11,000 likes. Jenelle has been throwing out major bikini action this past week. Four days ago, she posed in a pink swim look while sticking out her tongue and enjoying precious time with daughter Ensley. “She’s so silly, #twinning,” a caption read.

Jenelle Evans returning to Teen Mom 2?

Just as former co-star Kailyn Lowry makes headlines for leaving the Teen Mom franchise, Jenelle is getting fans talking with talks of a possible return. A source recently said that secret producer meetings are taking place, dishing:

“While Jenelle was filming for Briana’s (DeJesus) party, she had meetings with Larry about returning to the show. They are trying to give her her job back. And if she films, her mom Barbara films too, and so do the kids- everyone gets their income back,” adding:

“There is of course one exception: MTV refuses to deal with David in any way whatsoever.”

MTV fired Jenelle and her husband David back in 2019 after David fatally shot the family dog Nugget. He claimed the canine bit their daughter Ensley.

Teen Mom: The Next Chapter will combine the casts of Teen Mom OG and 2 and is slated to premiere in the near future.