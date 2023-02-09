Jenelle Evans blasts former Teen Mom 2 co-star Kailyn Lowry for ‘shading’ her

The longstanding feud between former Teen Mom 2 castmates Jenelle Evans and Kailyn Lowry continues.

Although Jenelle and Kailyn (Kail) were once friends — Kail even sent Jenelle cash in 2011 to post bail — the two had a falling out that came to a head in 2018.

Things went south after Jenelle’s mom, Barbara Evans, threatened to “kill” Kail during an Instagram Live.

Kail tried to make amends when she sent Jenelle a peace offering. However, Jenelle responded by setting it on fire, accusing Kail of being “super jealous and envious” of her Teen Mom 2 castmates.

Fast forward nearly five years, and Jenelle is lashing out at Kail once again.

Earlier this week, Jenelle took to TikTok to record a since-deleted video aimed at Kail. After Jenelle recently got her son Kaiser’s ears pierced, Kail happened to do the same, taking her son, Lux, to get his ears pierced.

Jenelle Evans takes aim at her former Teen Mom 2 co-star Kailyn Lowry

In the TikTok, shared by Teen Mom Fanz in the Instagram post below, Jenelle shared screenshots from her critics. One wrote that they hoped Kail had taken Lux to an “actual piercer” rather than to Claire’s as Jenelle did with Kaiser.

Kail responded that she did go to a professional piercer and claimed she wasn’t aware of Kaiser’s visit to Claire’s, and Jenelle took Kail’s comments as an insult and fired back.

“I see the shade,” Jenelle said in her TikTok. That’s when Jenelle took aim at Kail. Kail’s ex, Chris Lopez, took their son, Lux, to get a haircut without her consent, and Jenelle mocked the situation.

“I hope Chris cuts your son’s hair over and over again!” Jenelle said.

Jenelle’s shade didn’t stop at her TikTok video. She took to her Instagram Stories on Wednesday to call out Kail once again.

Jenelle calls out Kailyn’s parenting: ‘This is why no one can be your friend’

This time, Jenelle shared some of the same screenshotted comments from the TikTok video. She added text aimed at Kail, which read, “We parent differently. Stop being a b***h to the world 💯 this is why no one can be your friend.”

Jenelle took to her Instagram Stories to call out Kailyn. Pic credit: @j_evans1219/Instagram

Since their falling out in 2018, Kail has attempted to make amends with Jenelle on several occasions. After Kail realized that she wrongfully accused Jenelle of leaking her pregnancy news when she was expecting her third son, Lux, she took to social media to try and make it right.

Kail apologized in the form of an Instagram Story, writing, “I want to formally apologize to my former costar Jenelle for wrongfully accusing her of leaking my pregnancy news.”

As it turned out, Kail’s current Baby Mamas No Drama podcast host, Vee Rivera, was the responsible party.

Then, in March 2022, Kail offered to host Jenelle on her podcast, Coffee Convos. However, Kail told her TikTok followers that Jenelle “denied the request.”

Jenelle explained why she hates Kailyn

So what does Jenelle have against Kail that has sparked such resentment towards her former co-star?

Last year, Jenelle recorded a YouTube video dedicated to explaining why she hates Kail so much.

Jenelle told her subscribers, “Um, well, there’s many reasons why I hate her.” According to Jenelle, Kail tried to “steal” business opportunities from her.

“She has only tried to be my friend for her benefit and her benefit only,” Jenelle added. “And I just feel like I know the type of person she is and that she’ll never change.”

Teen Mom Family Reunion airs on Tuesdays at 8/7c on MTV.