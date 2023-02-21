Jenelle Evans announces exercise journey, vows to lose her ‘Mommy Pouch’

Teen Mom 2 alum Jenelle Evans is setting out on a journey to transform her body.

Jenelle got real with her fans and followers this week when she announced that she’s embarking on a healthier lifestyle in order to feel better about her appearance.

The 31-year-old MTV alum shared a carousel post to her Instagram on Monday as she told her 3.1 million followers about her quest for a slimmer physique.

Striking a casual pose in the parking lot outside of O2 Fitness, Jenelle enjoyed an iced beverage before heading into the gym.

Jenelle was gym-ready, clad in a burnt orange sports bra and gray leggings paired with black socks and white sneakers. She secured her long brown hair in a low braid and wore a pair of wire-rimmed glasses for her gym day look.

Looking like she was in good spirits ahead of her workout, Jenelle lifted one leg and tilted her head back, closing her eyes with a smile for the second shot.

In the third and final slide, Jenelle faced the gym as her mystery photographer (perhaps her husband, David Eason) captured a photo of her back before she crossed the street to head inside.

Teen Mom fans cheer on Jenelle Evans as she announces her journey to lose her ‘Mommy Pouch’ and love handles

In her caption, Jenelle announced, “Here’s a cheers to my new journey to lose my ‘Mommy Pouch’ and love handles 💪🏼🥳 Started working out today and it feels great!”

Jenelle’s post was well received, with over 32,000 likes and more than 500 comments, many of them wishing her well. Many of Jenelle’s followers also appreciated her authenticity and let her know it in the comments section.

“We love a natural body queen,” wrote one of Jenelle’s supporters, while another cheered her on, telling her, “You got this.”

Letting Jenelle know that she looks good with or without love handles and a “Mommy Pouch,” another commenter encouraged her, writing, “Beautiful no matter what but you can do this.”

Echoing the sentiment, another commenter wrote that Jenelle looks great “just how” she is, while one showed their appreciation for her “real and rawness.”

Jenelle also took to her Instagram Stories, where she shared some more fitness inspiration, this time in the form of some ab exercises that don’t require any equipment.

In her caption, she admitted that she used to be “too insecure” to go to the gym, so she relied on workouts she could complete from home, which she often found on Pinterest.

“When I was too insecure to go to the gym [I] would do home workouts like this,” Jenelle wrote. “No equipment needed!”

Jenelle shares her secret to ‘killer abs’

Jenelle hasn’t made much mention of working out in recent months. But in 2020, Jenelle shared some of her fitness tips on her website, Jenelle-Evans.com. She shared the exact exercise she did to achieve “killer abs.”

Following a trip to St. Thomas in January 2015, Jenelle applied her ab workout, and by the time she returned to the island in August 2015, she had trimmed down by eating healthily and cutting down on her carb intake.

“I hope this helps some of you trying to achieve a weight goal by the summer!” Jenelle told her fans.

Teen Mom Family Reunion airs on Tuesdays at 8/7c on MTV.