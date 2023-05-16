Jenelle Evans and her mom Barbara reunite for Mother’s Day: ‘It’s nice when we can get along’

Despite some major rough patches in their relationship, Teen Mom 2 alums Jenelle and Barbara Evas were able to put their differences aside to celebrate Mother’s Day.

Jenelle and Barbara’s tumultuous relationship was a major storyline during their time on Teen Mom 2.

The mother-daughter duo fought mostly about Jenelle’s hard-partying ways when she was a teenager. While still in high school, Jenelle welcomed her first child, Jace, with her then-boyfriend Andrew Lewis.

Jenelle often chose to ditch her mommy duties for partying late into the night, leaving the brunt of the caretaking on Barbara’s shoulders.

Eventually, Jenelle signed over custody of Jace after Barbara deemed she was a better fit to raise him. That changed earlier this year, however, when the tables turned, and Jenelle was awarded full custody of 13-year-old Jace.

Now, it looks as though Jenelle and Barbara have come a long way because they spent Mother’s Day together.

Teen Mom 2 alums Jenelle and Barbara Evans come together for Mother’s Day

Jenelle shared a carousel of photos to Instagram on Monday, recapping her Mother’s Day weekend.

In the first slide, Jenelle posed with her husband, David Eason, and their daughter Ensley, along with David’s daughter Maryssa and Jenelle’s other kids, Jace and Kaiser, whom she shares with Nathan Griffith.

Also pictured in the group shot was Barbara, who stood in front of Jace as he placed his hands on his grandma’s shoulders. The group was dressed up, with Jenelle donning a floral-print spaghetti strap midi dress and flat sandals and Barbara in a white top and black-and-white polka-dotted pants.

David wore his long hair down with a leather Crocodile Dundee-inspired hat, a button-down shirt, and khaki pants. Maryssa wore a peach top and white jeans, Jace wore a T-shirt and jeans, Kaiser wore a polo shirt and khaki shorts, and Ensley wore a white dress with tennis shoes.

The group posed for some family pics on a boardwalk overlooking a body of water and a bridge. Jenelle posed for a few solo shots from inside a restaurant, and she and Jace snapped a mother-son pic in the backyard of her North Carolina home.

“It’s nice when we can all get along 💐❤️,” Jenelle captioned her photos, adding the hashtag #HappyMothersDay.

Jenelle’s mom Barbara signed over custody of Jace after 13 years

According to insiders, Barbara willingly signed over custody of Jace because he had “become too much to handle for Barbara.”

“That’s the main reason she’s allowing Jenelle to have custody,” the source added.

In a TikTok last fall, Jenelle griped that Jace should have been living with her. At the time, Jenelle noted there was a pending court case and made it clear that she didn’t want to bash Barbara.

@jenellelevans Replying to @theheartisastonee I feel like hiding forever. Wish I never was on TV 😭 ♬ State Lines – Novo Amor

“One thing’s for certain is that if there’s no problem with someone having their child, they should have them,” Jenelle said as she fought back tears.

As she began to sob, Jenelle continued, “This persona that I’m just some ‘bad mom’ … I do everything in the world for my kids, and I try my hardest to be the best damn mom I can be.”

Teen Mom: The Next Chapter is currently on hiatus.