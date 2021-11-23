Jenelle Evans and David Eason open up about latest arrest, denies being charged with DUI

Jenelle Evans and husband David Eason. Pic credit: Jenelle Eason/YouTube

Controversial Teen Mom 2 alums Jenelle Evans and her husband David Eason are opening up about his latest arrest and telling their side of the story.

A few days ago, David was arrested in Columbus County, North Carolina for a DWI (driving while impaired), driving on a revoked license, and possession of an open container of alcohol in the passenger side of his vehicle.

David spent a few hours behind bars before being released.

Jenelle Evans explains David Eason’s revoked license

Jenelle Evans and her husband David Eason decided to open up about his most recent arrest so they took to YouTube to share more details about the incident.

In the video, the former Teen Mom 2 star started confessed, “I didn’t want to address this at all really but y’all keep asking about it, so we’re here to explain.”

Jenelle referred back to when her husband lost his license and noted that “back in July of 2020, David he got pulled over for speeding…and when he did, he had his license but the officer said it wasn’t in the system yet so he gave him a speeding ticket and driving with no license.”

Jenelle continued, “David forgot about the speeding ticket court date so therefore he has a pending ticket that he’s never paid and they suspended his license, in a nutshell.”

Jenelle claimed David forgot about the whole thing and the DMV never sent a letter about the suspended license so he just kept driving his vehicle as per usual.

David Eason denies DUI after latest arrest

During the 13-minute video, David went on to explain the traffic stop that led to his recent arrest.

“It was one of those big traffic stops where they got the RV trailer out there with the magistrate…” noted the former Teen Mom 2 cast member.

He claimed that the open container found in his vehicle “was an old can that we had from out here on the land where we were just cleaning up.”

“They could clearly see I was not intoxicated,” said David — who noted that the breathalyzer test showed “0.01. passed with flying colors.”

“They charged me with DUI in the very beginning, initially…until I passed that breathalyzer test and then the officer had to tell the magistrate… ‘hey you gotta take the DUI off cause he passed.'”

“When you guys look online and it shows that I got a DUI that’s because it’s a DUI without probable cause and that means basically that they dismissed it or disposed of it immediately,” explained David.

“I’m not going to court for a DUI. I’m not charged with that,” he added.

You can check out the full YouTube video for David’s full explanation.

Teen Mom 2 is currently on hiatus on MTV.