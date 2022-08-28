Jenelle Evans all smiles with weekend bikini showoff

Jenelle Evans close up. Pic credit: @j_evans1219/Instagram

Jenelle Evans is back in her swimwear and showing off her summer figure over the weekend.

The former Teen Mom 2 star continues to update her 3 milllion+ Instagram followers on life away from the cameras. While Jenelle and her husband, David Eason, were fired from the MTV franchise in 2019, they’ve stayed relevant.

Jenelle kept it chill on Saturday, posting in selfie mode and showcasing a sporty and cute bikini top as she reminds fans that she’s looking and feeling great.

Posting to her Instagram Stories, the mom of three glowed amid trees and grass as she enjoyed her downtime, posing in a baby blue and low-cut bikini top.

Jenelle wore her slightly reddened locks swept up and away from her face, also rocking metallic gold shades. The reflection here showed the reality star holding our her smartphone to film herself.

Jenelle sent out a soft smile, also showing off a small tattoo near her chest.

No caption was offered.

Jenelle Evans outdoors in a bikini top. Pic credit: @j_evans1219/Instagram

Jenelle Evans talks Teen Mom continuing without her

Fans are gearing up for the September premiere of Teen Mom: The Next Chapter, a show that will merge Teen Mom OG with Teen Mom 2.

Get our Teen Mom newsletter!

Jenelle is not returning despite the buzz that she might be, and she’s opened up on it all. “I alone decided to decline the terms within the agreement to pursue and further other career choices, based on the terms,” she shared about her decision.

The influencer continued: “It would have not aligned with my current opportunities. No hard feelings. I appreciate MTV and the producers for including me… nothing but great vibes to the girls.”

Jenelle Evans is managing fine without Teen Mom

Jenelle also spoke about how she looking forward to what the next chapter in her life.

“I’m excited for my future, new endeavors, and opportunities, pursuing my journey as a new version of myself. I feel as though I’m blossoming and transitioning into a better me,” she expressed.

Teen Mom: The Next Chapter also appears to have cut ties with Teen Mom OG face Mackenzie McKee.

Fans will, however, be seeing familiar faces, including Catelynn Lowell, Maci Bookout, and Amber Portwood of Teen Mom OG. From the Teen Mom 2 side, cast members include Briana DeJesus and Leah Messer.

Teen Mom: The Next Chapter premieres on Tuesday, September 6 at 8/7c on MTV.