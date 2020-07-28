Jenelle Evans accuses upset JE Cosmetics buyers of contaminating product ‘for attention’

Jenelle Evans has tried to launch her own business for a couple of years now, trying everything from a YouTube channel to a membership platform.

Last year, she was excited when she revealed that she would be doing her own cosmetics line, starting with a brow kit.

However, after being fired from MTV when David Eason shot and killed the family dog Nugget, Jenelle needed to start something to not only keep her fans happy but also to make money.

Get our Teen Mom newsletter!

In 2019, she launched her JE Cosmetics line to mediocre sales and it sounds like people aren’t pleased with her products.

Jenelle Evans denies her JE Cosmetics are contaminated

An Instagram account called @makeup_rachelll claims that she purchased one of the cosmetics kits from Jenelle Evans Cosmetics and got it tested after seeing little dots in the product that she even claimed to be growing in number.

She posted the results on Instagram, claiming that an independent lab found mold present in the kit.

On her Instagram photo where she shared a picture of the lab results, she wrote, “Absolutely disgusting. How can anyone sell a contaminated product and not care?! JE Cosmetics needs to be shut down immediately!!!!”

But Jenelle didn’t ignore this post. Instead, she decided to fight back, saying that those test results shouldn’t be believed.

In fact, she claims that her makeup products are completely clean and the FDA can stop by if they need to at any time. She also explains that she has sold over 200 products and the two this customer purchased are supposedly the “only ones with ‘mold.'”

Jenelle says she finds this hard to believe, adding that this customer is probably just doing this for attention. Now that Jenelle is replying to the post, she’s definitely getting attention – attention she may not otherwise have gotten.

In a separate post, Jenelle rhetorically asks the customer if she should believe a home kit result, questioning the results entirely from the test.

This isn’t the first time that Jenelle has faced criticism over her cosmetic products. Back in August 2019, she revealed that a couple was trying to smear her name, making her look bad ahead of her launch.

The former Teen Mom 2 star claims that people are often trying to bring her down and ruin her success.

Jenelle Evans had hoped this makeup line would pay the bills

Interestingly, Jenelle had big hopes for this makeup line. She launched the products in New York City at a lavish event to bring attention to her new venture.

Jenelle was accused of being drunk at her own launch event in New York City, as photos of her showed her to look either tired or drunk.

Jenelle had hoped that the sales from her cosmetics line would replace her Teen Mom 2 income, but that does not appear to be the case.

Teen Mom 2 is currently on hiatus.