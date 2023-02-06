Jenelle Evans accused of trying to ‘cancel’ Chelsea Houska over dad Randy’s tweet

Jenelle Evans took aim at her former Teen Mom 2 co-star Chelsea Houska’s dad, Randy Houska, and her critics think she’s trying to cancel her previous castmate.

She is no longer affiliated with Teen Mom, but Jenelle continues to insert herself into the drama surrounding the franchise.

Recently, a tweet resurfaced in which Chelsea’s dad, Randy, seemingly took a shot at Jenelle and her husband, David Eason.

In 2019, David shot and killed his and Jenelle’s family dog, a French bulldog named Nugget, after it reportedly nipped their daughter, Ensley, in the face.

In his tweet dated May 3, 2019, Randy cracked a joke after one of his grandchildren bit another student at daycare.

“One of my grandkids bit another kid at daycare a few weeks ago,” he tweeted, adding, “I’m damn glad it was not the Eason daycare or I would be down one grandchild now.”

Jenelle Evans takes aim at former Teen Mom 2 co-star Chelsea Houska’s dad Randy Houska

Apparently, Jenelle recently caught wind of the tweet and took to her Instagram Stories to share a screenshot of it along with her own take on Randy’s joke.

Jenelle claimed she never knew about Randy’s tweet until her “haters” recently posted it on social media.

“Never in my life have I understood why this man said these things about my family out of the blue,” she captioned the photo, continuing, “I hope this isn’t someone you support #memories.”

Jenelle also tagged HGTV’s Instagram handle, the network which recently renewed Chelsea’s hit renovation show, Down Home Fab.

Teen Mom fans accuse Jenelle of trying to ‘cancel’ Chelsea

Jenelle Evans’ IG Story share garnered plenty of attention from her critics, who took to Twitter to call her out, some of them accusing her of being jealous of Chelsea’s recent success – something that Teen Mom fans have insinuated before.

One of Jenelle’s naysayers tweeted that she is “so damn jealous” of Chelsea and added, “She is what you will never be… successful and happy.”

Jenelle quote-retweeted the social media post, firing back in defense of her actions. She told her critic that she never mentioned Chelsea’s name in her IG Story and called them out for being a “great example of the haters that compared” her to Chelsea for years.

“We are two different people with two separate lives, get over it,” Jenelle added.

Jenelle received plenty of backlash for her tweet, with several of her followers accusing her of trying to get Chelsea “canceled.”

In another tweet, Jenelle responded to The Ashley’s Reality Roundup, telling the outlet that she doesn’t want to be on TV. She claims to be “happy” for Chelsea and said that she wouldn’t choose to flip houses for a living like her former co-star.

“More power to her!” Jenelle added.

….maybe JUST MAYBE I don’t want to be on tv right now 🧐 but here you go again talking about me. You love meeeeee! 😂I’m happy for Chelsea. Personally I would hate to flip houses for a living. More power to her! 💯 https://t.co/Nf7tAsEx45 — Jenelle Evans (@PBandJenelley_1) February 2, 2023

Jenelle’s struggles since her time on Teen Mom 2

While Chelsea has succeeded since ending her time on Teen Mom 2 in 2020 and remains happily married to her husband, Cole DeBoer, Jenelle has struggled to find work and happiness in her marriage.

Most recently, in December 2022, Jenelle hinted at trouble in paradise when she told her IG followers that she blocked David’s number, then teased that she and David had split when he ghosted her on her 31st birthday.

Jenelle has also struggled to secure employment, losing several partnerships as a social media influencer and facing two failed podcast attempts.

Although Jenelle made a cameo appearance on Teen Mom: The Next Chapter, she claims she turned down an “exclusive offer” from MTV and is allegedly working on her own reality TV show.

Last year, Jenelle told Celeb Magazine, “I’m excited for my future, new endeavors, and opportunities, pursuing my journey as a new version of myself.”

