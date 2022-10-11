Jen Shah’s sentencing postponed as RHOSLC begins

Jen will have to wait a little bit longer to learn her fate in her fraud case. Pic credit: Bravo

The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City star Jen Shah’s sentencing has been postponed in her fraud case just as Season 3 of the show hits Bravo airwaves.

In July, Jen pleaded guilty to wire fraud in a telemarketing scheme geared toward seniors that she did for years alongside her assistant Stuart Smith.

Jen’s guilty plea shocked RHOSLC fans and some of her costars as she spent most of Season 2 denying she had done anything wrong.

The plea change came over a year after Jen was first arrested and opted to plead not guilty to the charges against her.

At the time of her guilty plea, Jen agreed to pay restitution up to $9.5 million, and a sentencing date of November 18 was set.

Now her sentencing date has been pushed back a month, making it right around the holiday season and near the end of The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City Season 3.

When is Jen Shah’s new sentencing date?

According to Page Six, Jen will now learn her fate on December 15, which also happens to be her friend Meredith Marks’ birthday. The reason has to do with scheduling conflicts for some of the members of the government legal team.

The reality TV star is facing up to 30 years in prison for committing wire fraud. In return for her guilty plea in wire fraud, the conspiracy to commit money laundering charges were dropped.

Jen Shah promotes RHOSLC Season 3 amid legal drama

The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City Season 3 kicked off on Wednesday, September 28. Ahead of the season premiere, Jen was heavily promoting the series via social media.

One of her posts came at the end of August and featured her official cast photo for Season 3. Jen used it to simply let her followers know when she would be back on the small screen.

Another came on the day of the premiere, with Jen sharing a photo of her all glammed up and teasing Coach Shah’s birthday party.

“Who’s READY?!?? #RHOSLC S3 Premier #harlemnights bday party for #coachshah♥️! Tune in…9/8C @bravotv,” was the caption on the post.

Jen Shah’s legal troubles will be front and center during Season 3 of RHOSLC. There’s no question it will be one hot topic.

As for whether or not her guilty plea will be addressed, that remains to be seen, as cameras were not rolling when Jen opted to change her plea. However, the Season 3 reunion will no doubt address it and Jen’s sentencing, which should happen before the reunion show films.

The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City airs Wednesdays at 9/8c on Bravo.