Jen Shah’s husband could have continued appearing on RHOSLC while she is in prison

The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City cast is currently filming Season 4, but one of their controversial cast members, Jen Shah, is not in the mix for the first time since the franchise debuted.

Neither is her husband Sharrieff Shah, who was asked to film with the cast while his wife is serving out her sentence in a federal prison in Bryan, Texas.

The 49-year-old was initially sentenced to 6.5 years behind bars for her role in a nationwide telemarketing scheme that targeted elderly victims. She was also ordered to pay over $6 million in restitution.

However, her sentence was later reduced by one year, and she is now scheduled for release in 2028.

While Jen is paying for her crimes, her husband Sharrieff is keeping things together in Salt Lake City with their two kids, Omar and Sharrieff Jr.

In the meantime, the show must go on, and it will do just that without Jen or her family, much to the disappointment of producers.

RHOSLC producers want Jen Shah’s husband on camera

TMZ recently reported that Bravo producers approached Sharrieff in an attempt to convince him to film scenes for Season 4.

However, after talking to Jen in prison, he refused the offer.

One source revealed that the couple made the decision not to film because they are still upset with Bravo.

Last year, Jen skipped out on the RHOSLC Season 3 reunion under the advice of her legal team, but she claimed the network “found this unsatisfactory and said they expected to discuss this ‘storyline.'”

That was back in December of 2022 when things took a nasty turn between the Shahs and Bravo.

However, after her sentencing in January of this year, Andy Cohen wanted a one-on-one interview with Jen. However, she once again declined due to the network’s “unwillingness to remove contractual provisions that allow the network to legally make misrepresentations of me and my story.”

Jen explained her reasons for declining the interview telling her social media followers, “I promised myself and my loving family that I would not allow this portion of my life to be sensationalized or inaccurately conveyed.”

RHOSLC is currently filming

The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City is moving full speed ahead without their most talked about cast member.

Meanwhile, we’ve heard rumblings that Mary Cosby has been filming with the crew after leaving the show last season.

Page Six sources also revealed that Bravo held auditions to replace Jen and two other cast members.

“They were looking to replace three of them. They hadn’t decided if some of the ‘friends of’ would be promoted or if they’d find new talent,” said the source.

Reportedly Meredith Marks, Heather Gay, Lisa Barlow, and Whitney Rose are not on the chopping block.

The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City is currently on hiatus on Bravo.